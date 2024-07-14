Highlights LeBron James is the NBA's longest active player with 1,492 games and 21 seasons.

To play in the NBA , the top tier of basketball in the world, players must possess otherworldly skills that outclass their peers. But to remain a staple in the league, players must be able to maintain that level of play consistently for years.

Despite possessing the skills necessary to survive in the NBA, many players are unable to stay consistent and replicate that success long-term, leading to the average career length for an NBA player being just 4.5 years.

But the league’s best players have cracked the code, possessing both the talent and consistency level necessary to survive and thrive in the league for numerous seasons. The following are five players who have played the most NBA games and are still active as of 2024.

1 LeBron James – 1,492 Games

LeBron James is currently the longest-active player in the NBA, having played 1,492 games and 21 seasons. He is currently gracing the league with longevity rarely seen.

Making his debut in 2003 for the Cleveland Cavaliers , James has gone on to play for the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, the Cavaliers again from 2014 to 2018, and most recently the L.A. Lakers since 2018. And although Father Time is undefeated, James is making a run for his money.

LeBron James - Career Stats (2003–Present) Seasons 21 GP 1,492 MPG 37.9 PPG 27.1 RPG 7.5 APG 7.4

Despite being nearly 40 years of age, he is still putting up stats close to his career high, meaning there is no end in sight. He will also grace the court with his son Bronny James next season, marking the first time in NBA history that a father and son have played together.

James has already racked up 21 seasons in the NBA and is currently entering his 22nd. He just signed a two-year extension with the Lakers to remain in the league until at least 2026, so he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

2 Chris Paul – 1,272 Games

There is no doubt that Chris Paul will go down as one of the game’s greatest point guards when it’s all said and done. But that time is not yet, for he is still active in the NBA after 19 seasons and 1,272 games under his belt.

Recently signing with the San Antonio Spurs , the “Point God” made his debut for the New Orleans Hornets in 2005, and subsequently played for the Los Angeles Clippers , Houston Rockets , Oklahoma City Thunder , Phoenix Suns , and Golden State Warriors . He has been all over the league (but interestingly, never for an Eastern Conference Team) throughout his career.

Chris Paul - Career Stats (2005–Present) Seasons 19 GP 1,272 MPG 34.1 PPG 17.5 RPG 4.5 APG 9.4

Despite being a 12-time All-Star, a four-time All-NBA First Team selection, and a seven-time All-NBA Defensive First Team selection (among other awards), Paul still lacks the one centerpiece that would finish off his resume and cement himself as a legend: an NBA championship.

3 Jeff Green – 1,185 Games

When examining the longest-playing active players, an underrated name comes up, and that is Jeff Green . Nicknamed “Uncle Jeff” for his longevity, Green has played for 11 different teams in his 16 seasons and 1,185 games played, the third-most games played for any currently active player.

The 37-year-old forward was drafted fifth overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2007 NBA Draft. However, he was traded to the Seattle SuperSonics for Ray Allen , who played a key role in the team’s 2008 championship. Green played for the Sonics until 2011 when he was traded back to the Celtics.

Jeff Green - Career Stats (2007–Present) Seasons 16 GP 1,185 MPG 27.7 PPG 12.0 RPG 4.1 APG 1.5

This time, he played four seasons in Boston before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies . From there, he would bounce around the league, playing for several different teams before landing on the Houston Rockets, where he currently plays. It is unknown how much longer Green’s career will last, but it is undeniable that 1,185 games is nothing to sneeze at.

4 Thaddeus Young – 1,172 Games

Another player who has bounced around the league, Thaddeus Young has played 1,172 games in the NBA across 17 seasons. Selected 12th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2007, he played with them until 2014, when he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves .

Young played two seasons for the Timberwolves before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Garnett, who wanted to finish his career in Minnesota. Young then played for the Indiana Pacers , Chicago Bulls , San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors , and finally, the Phoenix Suns, whom he signed within 2024.

Thaddeus Young - Career Stats (2007–Present) Seasons 17 GP 1,172 MPG 28.2 PPG 12.1 RPG 5.6 APG 1.8

Like Jeff Green, it is unknown how much time Thaddeus Young has left in the league. But there is no doubt that the 36-year-old forward has cracked the code to league longevity, something that so many other players have not been able to do.

5 Russell Westbrook – 1,162 Games

Similar to LeBron James, Russell Westbrook is one of those players who stand the test of time, and his name still remains one of the league’s biggest and most famous, even in the latter stages of his career. He also has not bounced around the league a ton, playing for just five different teams across his 16 seasons and 1,162-game career.

Russell Westbrook - Career Stats (2008–Present) Seasons 16 GP 1,162 MPG 33.6 PPG 21.7 RPG 7.1 APG 8.1

Westbrook was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics fourth overall in 2008, and made his debut for them that season when they relocated to Oklahoma City to become the Thunder. He played for them until 2019 when he joined the Houston Rockets and played with them for two seasons.

After that, he would bounce around to the Washington Wizards , the Los Angeles Lakers, and finally, the Los Angeles Clippers, where he currently plays. Though he also lacks a championship to his name, there is no doubt that the 35-year-old point guard will go down as one of the league’s greatest point guards when it’s all said and done.