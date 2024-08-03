Highlights LeBron James leads active NBA players with 1,148 wins, 965 in regular season, and 183 in playoffs.

Chris Paul has 893 wins, 817 regular season, and 76 playoffs, in 19 seasons.

James Harden has 784 wins, 697 regular season, and 87 playoffs in 15 seasons.

While championships often take the spotlight over every other form of accomplishment, wins are also an important factor. Winning in the NBA has become increasingly difficult over the past two decades. This is due to the number of talented players and great teams that have come and gone.

Winning is what every franchise and player wants the most. Not only are playoff wins important, but so are regular-season wins. To make the playoffs, teams and players have to perform in the regular season, setting up success in the playoffs and hopefully a run to the NBA Finals.

While some players have had more success than others, there are still a ton of great active players who have made an impact on winning teams. While this list will change over time, there is no doubt that everyone who has and will be on it has been an important part of a winning team in the NBA.

1 LeBron James

Wins: 1,148

LeBron James has racked up a total of 1,148 wins in his 21 seasons thus far. Of those wins, 965 came in the regular season while the other 183 came in the playoffs. His 183 playoff wins are the most in NBA history.

LeBron James Career Wins Regular Season 965 Playoffs 183 Total 1,148

LeBron started his career in 2003 after being selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers . He spent his first seven seasons in Cleveland before teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat in 2010. In his four seasons in Miami, LeBron led the Heat to two championships, winning Finals MVP both times.

After losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013–14 Finals, James left the Heat to return to Cleveland. In Cleveland, he teamed up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love to fulfill his promise of bringing a championship to the franchise. He did fulfill his promise as the Cavs won the Finals in 2015-16 over the Golden State Warriors , becoming the first team in NBA history to come back from being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals.

LeBron would leave the Cavs to join the L.A. Lakers in 2019, where he and Anthony Davis led them to their 17th championship in franchise history. Over his 21 seasons in the league, he has won four MVP awards, four Finals MVP awards and has been named both an All-Star and All-NBA selection 20 times.

The future Hall of Famer now enters his 22nd year in the NBA, where he can not only increase his gap to the second-place player on this list but also close the gap to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 's record of 1,228 career wins.

2 Chris Paul

Wins: 893

Chris Paul has spent 19 seasons in the NBA with six different franchises thus far. In those 19 years, he has won 893 games. 817 of his wins have come in the regular season while the other 76 came in the playoffs.

Chris Paul Career Wins Regular Season 817 Playoffs 76 Total 893

Paul started his NBA career in 2005 after being selected fourth overall by the New Orleans Hornets, now the New Orleans Pelicans . He spent his first six seasons in New Orleans before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2011. He spent the next six years in L.A. before being traded to the Houston Rockets in 2017.

After playing in Houston for two seasons, they traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder , where he played just one season. In the 2021 offseason, he signed a deal with the Phoenix Suns , where he would play for the next three seasons before being traded to the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal that landed Phoenix Bradley Beal . Washington would quickly trade him to the Warriors in less than a month. After playing in Golden State for one season, his only season as a backup point guard, they waived him.

It was in L.A. where Paul would find the most success in his historical career. With a big three of him, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan , the Clippers were a powerhouse in the Western Conference. Despite their dominance, L.A. never made it to the NBA Finals, eventually leading to the team shaking up the roster in 2017.

Paul is already a 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection. He now enters his 20th season in the league with the San Antonio Spurs after signing a one-year contract with them over the summer. The future Hall of Famer will look to bounce back as the Spurs' starting point guard this season and add more wins to both his totals as well as help the Spurs during their rebuild.

3 James Harden

Wins: 784

James Harden has played 15 seasons in the NBA with five different franchises. Over that span, he has won 784 games. Of those wins, 697 have come in the regular season while 87 came in the playoffs.

James Harden Career Wins Regular Season 697 Playoffs 87 Total 784

Harden's NBA career began in 2009 after he was selected third overall by the Thunder. He spent his first three seasons in OKC, winning the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011-12. In 2012, he was traded to the Houston Rockets, where his career took off.

He spent nine seasons in Houston, winning an MVP award in 2017-18. He also finished in the top three in MVP voting every season from 2016-17 to 2019-20. In 2021, the Rockets sent Harden to the Brooklyn Nets , who traded him just a season later to the Philadelphia 76ers . He spent two seasons in Philadelphia before being traded to the Clippers.

Harden now enters his 16th season in the NBA, as a member of the Clippers. He and Kawhi Leonard will try to win the franchise their first championship this season after losing Paul George in the offseason.

4 Kevin Durant

Wins: 766

Kevin Durant has played 16 seasons in the NBA so far with four different franchises. Over that span, he has won 766 games. Of those wins, 665 came in the regular season and 101 came in the playoffs.

Kevin Durant Career Wins Regular Season 665 Playoffs 101 Total 766

Durant began his NBA career in 2007 after being selected second overall by the Seattle Supersonics, now the Thunder. He spent one season in Seattle before the Sonics moved to Oklahoma City. He then spent the next eight seasons in OKC, forming a dominant duo with Russell Westbrook. In 2013-14, he won his first and only MVP award after finishing second in voting the prior two seasons.

Durant left the Thunder in 2016 and signed with the Golden State Warriors. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green already making the Warriors one of the best teams in the NBA, adding Durant made them better. He spent three seasons in Golden State, making three Finals appearances and winning two of them. In the two championship wins, Durant took home the Finals MVP award both times.

In 2019, Durant was traded to the Nets in a sign-and-trade. His three seasons in Brooklyn did not go as hoped, causing Durant to force his way out. He was then sent to the Phoenix Suns in 2023, where he has spent the last two seasons.

Durant now enters his 17th season in the NBA. Along with Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, Durant looks to win the third championship of his career in 2024-25.

5 Al Horford

Wins: 763

Al Horford recently finished off his 17th season in the NBA, which capped off his first career championship. In those 17 years, Horford has won a total of 763 games. Of those wins, 665 came in the regular season while 98 came in the playoffs.

Al Horford Career Wins Regular Season 665 Playoffs 98 Total 763

Horford began his NBA career in 2007 after being selected third overall by the Atlanta Hawks . After spending his first nine seasons in Atlanta, he signed with the Boston Celtics in 2016. He then spent the next three seasons in Boston before spending a season in both Philadelphia and OKC. In 2021, he returned to Boston after being traded there by the Thunder.

In his 17 seasons, Horford has been an All-Star five times. He was named to an All-NBA team in 2010-11. Last season, he won the first championship of his career as the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Horford now enters his 18th season in the NBA, looking to help the Celtics win back-to-back titles.