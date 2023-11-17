Highlights Patrick Mahomes has already won two NFL MVPs, three Super Bowls, and three Super Bowl MVPs.

Each and every year, all 32 NFL teams set out with the common goal of winning the Super Bowl. While 31 fail, one team gets to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and have their championship dreams realized. Team success, however, is only one side of the coin.

This is why, like most professional sports leagues, the NFL has its own Hall of Fame to commemorate great teams, players, coaches, and executives. Technically, the Pro Football Hall of Fame isn't reserved for only the NFL, but that's where the vast majority of its members come from.

Some have to wait years, even decades, after their careers conclude to be enshrined, but others merely waltz into the Hall of Fame shortly after obtaining eligibility. Today, several players appear to be a lock for Canton, including these 10.

1 Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes' career is off to a historic start

At this point, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Hall of Fame induction seems inevitable.

He’s already won two regular-season MVPs, three Super Bowls, and three Super Bowl MVPs, all before his 29th birthday. Even if Mahomes were to inexplicably fall off a cliff in the coming years, his resume is already strong enough to warrant a spot in Canton.

In addition to his countless accolades, Mahomes is the league’s all-time leader in passing yards per game with 296.1 and ranks second in career passer rating.

The Texas Tech product's Hall of Fame candidacy feels like such a foregone conclusion that fans seem more interested in debating whether he can catch the likes of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning on the all-time leaderboard. Only anointing Mahomes as a potential Hall of Famer feels like a major undersell.

2 Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers' immense talent makes him well worth the baggage

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is many things. He’s pompous, aberrant, and a media nightmare waiting to happen. He also happens to be one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever live.

Even Rodgers’ staunchest critics can’t deny his talent and feel for the game. Rodgers is currently tied for the lowest interception percentage in NFL history, which is highly impressive considering the number of touchdowns and big plays he’s generated throughout his career.

He’s also second all-time in NFL MVPs with four. Even the tales of Rodgers’ postseason failures have been greatly exaggerated. He’s sixth all-time in playoff passer rating, ahead of Joe Montana, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning.

The Green Bay Packers legend's Hall of Fame status is already secure, and anything he does in New York will just be icing on the cake.

3 Travis Kelce

Kelce is challenging for the title of greatest tight end ever

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has enjoyed his rise to mainstream fame and popularity. While Kelce had been one of the most revered players in the league for several years, he was brought to the forefront of pop culture relevance due to his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

This newfound notoriety has led to Kelce getting his due as one of the greatest tight ends ever. He may not be the blocker that Rob Gronkowski or Tony Gonzalez were. Still, he’s arguably the best receiving tight end ever, and his innate feel for soft spots in zone coverage and ability to break off his routes in response to defensive alignments make him a dependable target.

Kelce has the most 1,000-receiving yard seasons of any tight end in history and could become the third to reach 1,000 career receptions as soon as this season.

4 Trent Williams

Williams has made 11 Pro Bowls

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has been a gladiator in the trenches and is both respected and feared by his opponents. Williams blends athleticism, strength, and technique as well as any lineman in the league and plays with full intensity through the whistle.

Williams was already viewed as one of the best tackles in the league with the Washington Commanders, but it wasn’t until he arrived in San Francisco that he began being discussed as one of, if not the best, left tackle in the game.

The Oklahoma alum has amassed 11 Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams during his career. And while there are several superstars on the 49ers roster, none have a more compelling case for Canton than Williams.

5 Bobby Wagner

Wagner hasn't let age slow him down

While most of the Seattle Seahawks’ Legion of Boom is either retired or riding the bench, Bobby Wagner, now a member of the Washington Commanders, is still going strong. He made his ninth Pro Bowl and 10th All-Pro team in 2023 thanks to a league-best and new career-high 183 total tackles.

Wagner doesn’t have the sideline-to-sideline range he did early in his career, but he’s an instinctual player who often sees plays before they develop, giving him a head start. For years, Wagner and Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers battled for the title of the league’s best inside linebacker.

With Kuechly retiring after the 2019 season, Wagner knows no peers and stands alone as the most successful off-ball linebacker of his era and one of the greatest ever.

6 Zack Martin

Martin's consistency and discipline are unrivaled

With nine Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro teams to his name, there isn’t much to say about Dallas Cowboys guard Zach Martin other than that he is the best at what he does.

In his 10 seasons in the NFL, Martin’s only omission from the Pro Bowl came in 2020, when he missed six games and was still one of the league’s top guards when he was on the field.

Martin is technically sound and seldom finds himself out of position on run or pass plays. While it’s difficult to quantify offensive line play, especially on the interior, it’s widely agreed that there isn’t a better guard of this generation than Martin.

7 Khalil Mack

Sack numbers don't encapsulate Mack's true value

Despite the team's suspect financial situation, the Los Angeles Chargers made it a point this offseason to keep Khalil Mack under contract. Mack’s 17-sack 2023 season was a reminder to the rest of the league that he’s still among the best pass rushers in the game.

Truthfully, sack numbers have never told the whole story of the Buffalo product’s dominance. Mack won Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 with just 11 sacks and finished runner-up to Aaron Donald two years later with 12.5. It was how Mack could displace offensive linemen and force the quarterback out of the pocket that made him such a game-changer.

He doesn’t have the bend that he did early in his career, but Mack’s bull rush remains lethal and does an excellent job of punching the football out as he brings the quarterback down. With eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams, Mack appears to be a worthy admission to the Hall of Fame.

8 T.J. Watt

Watt has been historically great at getting to the quarterback

Being the younger brother of the great J.J. Watt is no easy task, but Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt may be able to overtake him in career production.

In seven seasons, Watt has accumulated 96.5 sacks, has made six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams (he was on both the First and Second Teams in 2019), and is a perennial candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, winning the honor in 2021.

A perhaps inordinate amount of attention is given to box score stats in Hall of Fame conversations, but in the case of Watt, that would be a good thing. He has the third-most sacks of any player through seven seasons and shows no signs of slowing down.

9 Myles Garrett

Garrett is on pace to be one of the greatest defensive ends ever

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett won his first Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023, adding to his already stellar resume. At 28, Garrett has made five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams.

If Garrett retired today, he would probably just miss the cut for Canton, but he’s currently in his athletic prime and will leave no doubt about his status with a couple more great seasons.

From rushing the passer to stopping the run, there isn’t a more complete defender in today’s NFL than Garrett.

10 Julio Jones

Jones was unguardable in his prime

Current free agent and former Atlanta Falcons superstar Julio Jones is several years removed from his prime. With Atlanta, he was a potent downfield threat who dominated defenses with his athleticism and body control.

In total, Jones has made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams and led the league in receiving yards twice in his 10 seasons with the franchise. He ranks sixth in league history in receiving yards per game with 82.5 and is 16th in career receiving yards with 13,703.

Jones has a legitimate claim to being the best receiver of his generation, and the lack of attention he received during his prime can be attributed to his mature nature, a rarity for superstar wide receivers.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.