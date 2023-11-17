Highlights Getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the ultimate achievement for NFL players, coaches, and executives, with only 371 members despite the league's long history.

Tom Brady and J.J. Watt are sure-fire Hall of Famers and will likely be inducted in 2028, along with other deserving players currently in the league.

Players like Calais Campbell, Julio Jones, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Donald have had impressive careers and are already surefire Hall of Famers before they even hung up the cleats.

For the majority of NFL players, getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the ultimate achievement. While winning an MVP or Super Bowl is the pinnacle in terms of trophies, this alone does not guarantee you the Hall of Fame. There are currently only 371 HOF members, despite the NFL having been around for over 100 years.

To put it into perspective, there are currently 1,664 players on active NFL rosters in 2023, not even considering those on injured reserve or practice squads. A player must have been retired for five consecutive years in order to be eligible for induction.

Because of that, the 2028 induction class in Canton, Ohio is set to be one of the best, with NFL legends such as Tom Brady and J.J. Watt retiring in 2023. There are plenty of other players in the league today that are more than likely to be wearing a gold jacket when all is said and done—but there are only 10 that are sure-fire Hall of Famers already.

Read more: 10 best NFL fantasy seasons of the 21st century, ranked by points per game

10 Calais Campbell (Defensive End)

Campbell is one of only three players on this list who haven't won a Super Bowl yet. However, he has plenty of personal accolades that make him a shoo-in for a Canton enshrinement.

Along with six Pro Bowl selections, he was named 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year, which is one that all players want to win. He was also named an All-Pro thrice during his career and, at the time of writing, he has 102 career sacks (just 6.5 behind Aaron Donald), including 14.5 in 2017, when he fell just six votes short of beating Donald for Defensive Player of the Year.

One of the good guys, Campbell is sure to be a Hall of Famer once he hangs up his cleats. It may not be on a first ballot basis, but he has done enough throughout his career, both on and off the field, to get a bust in Canton one day.

9 Julio Jones (Wide Receiver)

At the age of 34, Julio Jones is clearly nearing the end and is the most likely to retire first on this list. After ten years with the Atlanta Falcons, he has since been with three teams in as many years. Jones may yet earn a Super Bowl ring this year should his current Philadelphia Eagles team win it all in Vegas in February. It would be the cherry on top of a stellar career.

A true Falcons franchise icon, Jones nearly saved the Falcons from their tragic Super Bowl collapse in 2016 with arguably the greatest Super Bowl catch of all-time. He had seven 1,000 yard seasons, including six straight years from 2014-2019 during which he and Antonio Brown went back and forth as the best wideout in football. His 9,388 receiving yards from 2014-2019 represent the most prolific six-season stretch for any receiver in NFL history.

With seven Pro Bowl selections, five All-Pro selections, and 13,640 receiving yards, his HOF credentials are definitely there. He's currently 16th all-time in receiving yards, and only five of the guys ahead of him haven't been enshrined in Canton.

8 Bobby Wagner (Linebacker)

A seven-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl champion and a member of the NFL All-Decade 2010s team, Wagner has spent all but one of his 12 years in the league with the Seattle Seahawks. In 176 career games, Wagner has recorded 31.5 sacks, 13 interceptions, and 1,618 combined tackles through Week 10 of the 2023 season.

Wagner is one of just four players in NFL history with 30+ sacks, 10+ interceptions, and 1,600+ tackles, and two of those are Ray Lewis and Junior Seau. That's Hall of Fame company right there.

Wagner's 1,618 tackles is the seventh most in NFL history and the most of any active player in the league. His nine All-Pro nods and eight Pro Bowl selections combined with his position at the center of one of the best defensive units of the last two decades makes his Hall of Fame resume hard to ignore.

7 Tyreek Hill (Wide Receiver)

Arguably the greatest active wide receiver in the game, Tyreek Hill has had a brilliant career, defying the odds of his fifth-round draft pedigree. With speed like nothing else we have seen in the league and an ability to turn any play into a gain of 50 yards or more, he is one of the most exciting players to have ever played in the NFL, period.

Since being picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs, he has earned seven Pro Bowl selections, five All-Pro honors, and won a Super Bowl. He also made the NFL All-Decade 2010s team, despite only entering the league in 2016 and having under 600 yards in his rookie year. He has had six 1,000-yard seasons, including in each of his last four seasons.

That includes the current 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins, and he still has eight more games left to try to become the first ever 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history, a milestone which he remains on track for. Doing so will only serve to increase his legacy and first ballot likelihood.

6 Trent Williams (Offensive Tackle)

The best tackle in the NFL for nearly a decade now, Williams is most certainly one of the best ever to do it. Due to his position, there aren’t as many tangible numbers to illustrate his greatness, but this should do the trick: he's been a Pro Bowler in 10 of the last 11 years, and he was named a First-Team All-Pro in each of the last two years. Just watching this mountain of a man do his thing should be enough to convince anyone: no one that big and that strong should be as nimble and quick as Williams is.

5 Patrick Mahomes (Quarterback)

By far the youngest player on this list, it just goes to show how successful Patrick Mahomes has been so early in his career. At the age of 28, he has already earned five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro nods.

He is also a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time MVP, and two-time Super Bowl MVP. He and the Chiefs have hosted five straight AFC Championship games, with Mahomes’ only road games in the postseason being his three Super Bowl appearances. He's not only been prolific, but very efficient as well, posting a 104.8 passer rating so far in his career, which is tops in NFL history.

Who knows where he will end up on the NFL career leaderboards, but we do know that his 26,683 yards, his 209 touchdowns, and his 2,214 completions are the most in anyone's first 89 career games. Mahomes has also been excellent when it matters most: in the playoffs. He's already 10th on the all-time list for postseason passing yards (4,084) and eighth for touchdowns (35). He is higher than Jim Kelly, Troy Aikman, and Terry Bradshaw, who are all in the Hall of Fame already.

With how players treat their bodies in today’s game, Mahomes could go on to play for another ten years. He is already arguably a top 10 quarterback in league history after five years as a starter, and he's likely to climb that list precipituosly over the next five years.

4 Travis Kelce (Tight End)

Mahomes’ sidekick, Travis Kelce has established himself as one of the best tight ends of all time. With the stats of Tony Gonzalez and the playoff success of Rob Gronkowski, the 34-year-old should be seen as the GOAT of his position.

Taken 63rd overall in 2013, he has earned eight Pro Bowl selections, won two Super Bowls, and a place on the NFL's All-Decade 2010s team. In the regular season, he has a total of 10,927 yards and 73 touchdowns, with 1,000 yards or more in his past seven full seasons, with three double-digit touchdown campaigns.

In the postseason, he has 133 receptions, 1,548 yards, and 16 touchdowns, all of which rank second all-time behind the greatest receiver of all-time, Jerry Rice. There's no question that with his insane numbers from the tight end position, combined with his unparalleld postseason success, he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Read more: Top 10 Chiefs pass-catchers of all-time, ranked by receiving yards

3 Von Miller (Linebacker)

The second overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, Von Miller has been one of the greatest defensive players of his generation, with 123.5 career sacks (19th most in history), 27 forced fumbles, and 562 total tackles in 165 games. He produced double-digit sacks in seven of his first eight years, including 18.5 in 2012 and 14.5 in 2018.

He ranks 11th in NFL history with 10.5 playoff sacks. He managed five of those sacks in three playoff games during Denver’s 2015 Super Bowl winning campaign and won Super Bowl 50 MVP in the process.

Arguably the most impressive individual defensive display from any player in Super Bowl history, Miller had his career defining moment in Santa Clara when he snatched the ball right from Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was taken one spot ahead of him in 2011. He also won another Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021 after a midseason trade.

2 Aaron Donald (Defensive Tackle)

Aaron Donald is arguably the greatest defensive player of the 21st century, and you can make a case for him being the second-greatest defensive lineman of all time, with nine Pro Bowl nods and three Defensive Player of the Year awards. He has 249 total quarterback hits and 108.5 career sacks in 147 games, and he's done it all as an interior lineman.

He had five straight seasons with double-digit sacks, and six in total. This includes 20.5 in 2018, which is tied for the eighth-most in any NFL season. He has only made it to the postseason in four seasons since being drafted 13th overall in 2014 by the Los Angeles Rams, but he's had his moments in the playoffs. He had 3.5 playoff sacks in the 2021 Super Bowl LVI-winning run, including the game-clinching fourth-down sack on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

1 Aaron Rodgers (Quarterback)

Despite just one Super Bowl ring, Aaron Rodgers is a nailed-on certainty for the gold jacket. With four MVP awards, 10 Pro Bowl selections, and a Super Bowl XLV MVP to his name, the long-time Green Bay Packers QB has had a fantastic career.

When the worst season of your 19-year career where you played the majority of games is 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, you know you have done well. Rodgers has always been one of the least mistake-prone QBs in the league, as evidenced by his 103.6 career passer rating, which is second all-time behind Mahomes.

He's also fifth all-time in passing touchdowns, ninth in passing yards, tied for sixth in wins, and eighth in completions. His 1.4 interception percentage is the best in NFL history, which once again speaks to his ability to avoid mistakes and turnovers.

Rodgers infamously slid in the 2005 NFL draft, going 24th overall before sitting behind the great Brett Favre for three full seasons. Despite that, he has gone on to have a stellar career. Nobody knows if he will come back and be the same player with the New York Jets, especially after struggling compared to his normal standards for the Packers in 2022. However, there is no doubt that he is the clearest candidate for a first ballot Hall of Fame induction.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Aaron Rodgers is serious about returning to the field in 2023