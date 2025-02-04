West Brom are still waiting for approval from the English Football League to secure the signing of Southampton striker Adam Armstrong, according to journalist Steve Hermon.

Armstrong attracted plenty of interest during the January transfer window, and his lack of game time of late may have tempted him to seek a move before the deadline. Although the former Blackburn Rovers centre-forward has started 15 Premier League games this season, his game time has decreased under Ivan Juric.

The Saints confirmed the signing of young forward Victor Udoh late in the January transfer window, meaning they could sanction a move for Armstrong to depart. West Brom were one of the sides who looked to pull the trigger and bring him to the Championship, but a deal is yet to be confirmed.

Armstrong Deal in the Hands of the EFL

He could leave Southampton on loan

According to journalist Hermon, West Brom's deal to sign Armstrong is now in the hands of the EFL. The Championship club are awaiting approval for the signing of Armstrong, who could join from Southampton on loan for the second half of the season...

"Albion’s deadline day deal to sign Adam Armstrong on loan from Southampton remains in the hands of the EFL this morning. I imagine whoever it is that has to issue the approval is just sticking the kettle on right now before sitting down to check the paperwork."

Armstrong has scored just twice in England's top flight this season for the Saints, but there's no doubt he's massively suited to the second tier. The 27-year-old has found the back of the net on 77 occasions in the Championship while also providing 33 assists, but he's only managed six Premier League goals throughout his career.

Juric has Paul Onuachu and Cameron Archer as his two main centre-forward options if Armstrong does depart, while the likes of Udoh and Tyler Dibling can also play in central roles. Southampton stand a good chance of suffering relegation back down to the Championship, where Armstrong could make an impact for Juric's side once again.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.