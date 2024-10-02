Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been praised for his never-say-die attitude amid the Saints' 3-1 loss to Bournemouth on Monday evening, as the Manchester City academy graduate scored a header in the clash on the south coast - not only for his goal, but for his 'excellent' performance in the second-half.

Southampton were 3-0 down at the interval thanks to a flurry of goals from Evanilson, Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo, leaving them with a mountain to climb at the Vitality Stadium if they were to pick up any points. Whilst they won the second half, the damage was already done, and it leaves Russell Martin's men with just one point from their opening six Premier League games. But despite the negatives surrounding the defeat, Harwood-Bellis has taken acclaim from BBC Radio Solent reporter Adam Blackmore for his performance and goal in the second half - being labelled as 'excellent' for his attitude and performance in Dorset.

Harwood-Bellis 'A Man Possessed' for Southampton

The defender had a great second-half on Monday

Speaking on BBC Radio, Blackmore labelled Harwood-Bellis as a 'man possessed' for his second-half outing for the pride shown in his performance despite ending up on the losing side. He said:

"I thought Harwood-Bellis, not just because of the goal but at the start of the second half, came out like a man possessed. "He was trying to show some pride in the team. I think for a young man, he was excellent."

Harwood-Bellis joined Southampton on loan at the start of last season, scoring twice and registering three assists in the regular Championship season before playing in every single minute of the play-offs to help Southampton on their way into the Premier League. That followed a loan spell at Burnley, where he won the league with Vincent Kompany's Clarets, having scored once and assisted twice for the Lancashire outfit in 32 Championship games.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis's league statistics - season-by-season Season Appearances Goals 2020/21 - Blackburn Rovers 19 0 2021/22 - Anderlecht/Stoke 38 2 2022/23 - Burnley 32 1 2023/24 - Southampton 40 2 2024/25 - Southampton 6 1

He's certainly got a top Championship pedigree, and that saw him jump into the Premier League with the Saints, who forked out £20million on the defender following their promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking. One of their marquee signings over the transfer window, Harwood-Bellis has impressed in a goalscoring sense with two goals in all competitions already this season, though the defensive side of their game continues to leave a lot to be desired.

Southampton Must Change Up Their Playing Style

They are sleepwalking to relegation otherwise

Whilst Southampton have had a poor start to the campaign, it can't entirely be blamed on their players. Martin's men boast an average of 60 percent possession so far in their Premier League season, which puts them fourth-highest in the possession table of any club in the division - but that does invite pressure when the ball is turned over.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Taylor Harwood-Bellis has four goals and four assists in 53 games for Southampton.

Famously, promoted teams can struggle if they try to play a certain style with the ball, and Burnley are a top example from last season of a side who aimed to be on the front foot and were dismantled once their players looked to go forward.

Southampton could suffer a similar fate - and much earlier - if Martin continues to play the way he has, and so pragmatism might be needed on the south coast.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-10-24.