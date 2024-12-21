Southampton have reached an agreement with former Roma manager Ivan Juric to replace Russell Martin in the St. Mary's hot-seat, with the Croatian signing a 18-month deal which will be announced on Saturday evening, according to journalist Adam Blackmore.

The Saints have endured a dismal start to the season, accumulating just five points from their opening 16 Premier League matches, a return that sees them rooted to the bottom of the table.

They subsequently sacked Russell Martin earlier this week, and appear to have moved quickly to appoint Juric, who will take charge tomorrow at Craven Cottage against Fulham, if his work visa is in place in time.

The BBC's Blackmore confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter):

Juric has been out of a job since being dismissed by Roma in November after suffering a poor run of form. However, the experienced tactician has enjoyed a number of successful stints at various clubs in Italian football, and a Serie A expert waxed lyrical about his capabilities, describing him as a 'maniac'.

The 49-year-old faces a tough task at Southampton, with the Saints already nine points adrift of 17th placed Leicester City. The south coast side have been shipping goals for fun, and look bereft of quality and confidence at this level.

Reports had initially emerged that Juric would sign a six-month contract at St. Mary's, and would be given the opportunity to retain the job beyond that if he managed to keep the club in the top flight. However, it appears the Saints hierarchy have faith in the former Genoa boss, and want to grant him the chance to win promotion back to the Premier League if they do get relegated.

After tomorrow's encounter with Fulham, Juric faces West Ham United in his first home game in the dugout on Boxing Day.