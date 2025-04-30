Adam Blackmore says he ‘heard a rumour’ about Southampton being placed up for sale but believes Dragan Solak is committed to the project for now amid recent takeover speculation.

The Saints have endured a nightmare return to the Premier League this season, sitting rock-bottom of the table with four games to go, having collected just 11 points so far.

They have won only two of their 34 matches this term and have already sacked two managers, with interim boss Simon Rusk now in charge following Ivan Juric’s departure earlier this month.

With relegation confirmed weeks ago, rumours of a potential sale have quickly begun to circulate, but Blackmore believes any takeover talk is wide of the mark at the moment.

Southampton Takeover Latest

‘I think Dragan is committed for now’

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan first voiced claims about the south coast club’s potential takeover earlier this week, saying that ‘there is a rumour going around that Southampton are up for sale’.

However, Blackmore, writing on X, has now revealed that a sale is unlikely this summer, though Solak’s stance could change if the club struggles on their return to the Championship next season:

Southampton still need one point from their final four Premier League matches to surpass Derby County, who remain the worst side in the division’s history.

The Rams collected just 11 points during their 2007/08 campaign and Southampton are now level on 11, having picked up only five since the start of 2025.