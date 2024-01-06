Highlights Adam Copeland wants his retirement from wrestling to take place on his own terms and is currently wrestling in All Elite Wrestling.

Copeland expressed his desire to have his final match at Maple Leaf Gardens, the place where he first saw wrestling live.

Despite speculation about his retirement, Copeland is still actively wrestling and recently won the TNT Championship in AEW.

Adam Copeland has spoken openly about his retirement and what he might like it to look like. Having retired in 2011, he returned to wrestling in 2020, with a thunderous reaction at the Royal Rumble. He overcame the neck injuries that had forced him to leave the squared circle behind and is now intent on retiring on his own terms. It looked as though he might hang it all up in the summer of 2023, but that wasn't to be the case and instead, he departed WWE.

Coming in at the end of the WrestleDream pay-per-view, Adam Copeland decided to prolong his time in the squared circle by making an impactful debut in All Elite Wrestling. There, he immediately became locked into a feud with his former friend and tag team partner Christian Cage. However, questions still remain over Adam’s future, and he's revealed how he wants his swansong to go.

Copeland revealed on a podcast where he wants his final match to take place

Now at 50 years old, he would be the first to admit that his in-ring days are numbered, and, on a recent edition of the NotSam Wrestling Podcast, Copeland openly discussed retirement and the circumstances in which he would like it to eventually take place.

“I don’t think it needs to be triumphant. I already had that. I don’t know if it’s Christian [his final opponent] anymore. In a perfect world, again, to me, the place is important. I would love to do it in Maple Leaf Gardens. That I would love to do. "Even if it means I’ve got to start an indie for a day, and I’ve got to book Maple Leaf Gardens, I’ve got to book it, I’ve got to get a production team, and the talent. To be able to do it in the place that I first saw wrestling live, to be back in that place [would be great]…”

Despite his age and injury history, it doesn’t appear as if retirement is on Copeland’s radar as of yet. The former World Heavyweight Champion added more gold to his résumé this past weekend at AEW’s World End spectacle, albeit for a short time, as he defeated Christian Cage to win the TNT Championship before The Patriarch used Killswitch’s earned title opportunity to immediately begin another match and regain the title he had just lost.

From this, you would imagine that the feud between Copeland and Cage will rage on for some time more, perhaps culminating in the former Edge finally overcoming Christian and his allies to become the TNT Champion for a proper reign with the gold.

Also, it’s worth noting that many fans are still pulling for Edge and Christian to reunite and have one final run as a tag team before either man calls time on their career, something that is possible later down the line in All Elite Wrestling.

Many expected him to retire in WWE

His match with Sheamus was viewed as a potential end

Back in August, Adam Copeland, who was then still known as Edge, took on Sheamus in his hometown of Toronto to close a bumper edition of SmackDown. At the time, news headlines were dominated by the idea that the clash between the two former WWE Champions may be Copeland’s final outing of his career, particularly since he had previously highlighted the Canada show as a potential retirement date.

The match itself was as hard-hitting as it gets, and it certainly felt as if Edge was going out there with the intention of stealing the show without knowing what the future held. As it turned out, the 18th of August SmackDown proved to be the Rated R Superstar’s last WWE event, but, after months of speculation, the bout with Sheamus didn’t signal the end of his career as a whole.

As always, as more comes about about Adam Copeland and any potential hints of his retirement, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.