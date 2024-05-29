Highlights An industry veteran, Adam Copeland, has reignited his career in AEW, but a risky move led to a fractured tibia requiring surgery.

In October, the man formerly known as Edge made his shocking debut for All Elite Wrestling shortly after his last WWE deal reached its expiry. Since then, the 50-year-old has found a role as an industry veteran on Tony Khan’s roster, and is often working with younger talent, or battling figures of his past.

Copeland has been the company’s TNT Champion for 69 days to this point, and viewers of All Elite Wrestling have vastly enjoyed his feud with the man who was Edge’s longtime tag partner in WWE, Christian Cage, including an epic ‘I Quit’ match between the pair in their native country of Canada. Then, he moved on to defending the gold against the House of Black.

Led by Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black), the team posed a serious threat to Copeland’s title run, and, after defeating Brody King and Buddy Matthews on episodes of Dynamite, things were taken to the extreme when a barbed wire steel cage match was made between Copeland and Black for Double or Nothing.

Taking place this past Sunday night, it was a violent affair which left both men bloodied, but the moment that was perhaps most memorable was when Adam Copeland scaled the structure and leaped from the cage onto the table that his opponent was laid across, although it’s fair to say that it didn’t have the smoothest execution.

The Rated R Superstar went for an elbow drop, but, as he landed, his legs remained straight and the current TNT Champion came crashing to the ground. To his credit, Copeland finished the match and retained his title, but it didn’t take long for speculation to emerge over his condition.

Taking to X, Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland addressed the recent steel cage match, and revealed to fans that he has unfortunately suffered a fractured tibia which will require surgery, pointing out that his brain sometimes gets ahead of his body in terms of what he tries to do in the ring.

“I’ve been feeling really good lately, been having so much fun in the ring, and I got cocky, I guess it’s what it really boils down to. I’m probably a narcissist and an egomaniac, and I’ll unpack that one day, but my brain forgets what my body always seems to remember a little late, which is that I’m 50, and I need to make better choices. My body pulled the emergency break on me the other night, and I ended up fracturing my tibia, which is going to require surgery. I don’t know the time frame on that.”

Copeland emphasised his desire to take things as they come for the next few days, particularly with a family occasion coming up, but he did say that he should have an idea of a time frame for his surgery next week. We, of course, wish Adam all the best in his recovery and hope to see him back in the ring as soon as he is medically able to return from injury.

This will come as a huge blow to Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling, who will now have to address the status of the TNT Championship, but it could provide an opportunity for them to elevate a lesser-known wrestler to the next level.

