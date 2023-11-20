Adam Copeland made his shocking jump from WWE to AEW at WrestleDream on October 1. Prior to this, Edge had last appeared for WWE on the August 18 episode of SmackDown in a classic bout with Sheamus to celebrate the 25th year of his career with the wrestling giant.

Following the match, rumors began to circulate that Edge's future with WWE was up in the air, and he was contemplating retirement. The former World Champion himself would comment on these rumors in an emotional video on X, saying that he was undecided about where his career would be taking him next.

Following his sudden decision to join AEW and compete under his real name, Copeland revealed that he had signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion and would be competing on a full-time basis, rather than as a 'special attraction' like he was being used in WWE.

Now, in a brand-new, tell-all interview, Copeland has revealed the exact details of the contract that Triple H offered him in an attempt to keep him with WWE, and the exact reasons why he later chose to sign with AEW instead.

Edge turned down an offer to stay with WWE

Copeland has clearly been having the time of his life since debuting for AEW back in October. The 50-year-old has become a featured star on all of Khan's weekly shows and has been working on a full-time basis. Current stories see him working a dream feud against his real-life best friend, Christian Cage, and also see him associated with top names, including Sting and Darby Allin.

At Full Gear on November 18, he teamed with Sting and Allin, with Ric Flair in their corner, to defeat the team of Christian, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne in six-man tag team action. Copeland has been given plenty of screen time and plenty of opportunities to evolve his character in a new direction, something that WWE hadn't given him towards the end of his run with the company.

Now, speaking to NY Times, Copeland opened up on his thought process during the contract battle between WWE and AEW to sign him, and has revealed the exact contractual terms that Triple H offered him that resulted in him making the decision to finally sign with the competition.

Copeland stated that he had a WWE contract on the table waiting for him to sign, but the deal was a multi-year extension to keep him on the roster as a special attraction, working limited dates per year. AEW, however, offered him a contract with more freedom, and the option to work on a full-time basis.

Copeland stated that this was one of the main deciding factors in his decision-making process. In this storybook final run, he feels that the clock is ticking on his career, and he finally has the opportunity to make an impact in one final, full-time run, before age creeps up on him too much, and he has to retire. Copeland turned 50 this past October, and feels like right now will be his last chance to have a full-time in-ring run.

From WWE's perspective and I see their perspective entirely, if we bring you out too much, then it’s not special anymore. I get that. I really do. So it was for limited dates. With that, though, you can’t really get into a proper story. You can’t really dive into what this thing could be. For me, looking at it, it’s like I’m 49. I got a very, very limited time to capitalize on what I have left. Because three months off, that’s three months where I could have done some stuff. And I know it sounds great on paper and don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t a horrible place to be. But, if I’m gonna do this man. I want to do it. I want to try to craft some stories and do what I can while I can. So limited time, yeah, because I’m far closer to the end of my career than I am to the beginning. But still think I got some good stories that I can tell and a whole new roster of people who I’ve never touched before.

Adam Copeland is set to feud with Christian Cage

Right now, Copeland is working a very personal storyline with his former tag-team partner and real-life best-friend, Christian Cage, which is proving to be a must-see professional wrestling TV. The storyline looks to be a long-term one, with the two best-friends turned rivals expected to continue feuding well into 2024 as the company builds towards the highly anticipated singles bout between the two.

Copeland has already expressed an interest in working with several top talents in AEW. He wants to work matches with the likes of Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe, and has also stated he would love to wrestle the World Heavyweight Champion, MJF.

According to Copeland himself, he is having the time of his life with the creative freedom he is getting over in AEW, and is fully committed to this full-time run with the Tony Khan-led company. Needless to say, the legacy of Edge is still being built one brick at a time.