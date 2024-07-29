Highlights Adam Peaty revealed the heartwarming message he received from his three-year-old son after competing at the Olympics.

Peaty won a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke, missing out on gold by 0.02 seconds.

The 29-year-old made an inspirational return after announcing a break from the sport in 2023.

Great Britain's greatest ever swimmer, Adam Peaty, has revealed the heartwarming message he received from his three-year-old son after finishing second in the 100m breaststroke final at the 2024 Olympic Games. It has been a tough couple of years for the 29-year-old, who announced his decision to take an extended break away from the sport in 2023 after admitting the sport had broken him.

He returned for the Paris games and came agonisingly close to picking up yet another gold medal to his resume, but was beaten by Italian Nicolo Martinenghi by just 0.02 seconds. After admitting that being able to compete was enough to make him feeling like a winner, Peaty has since explained exactly what his son George said to him when he saw him after the race.

Peaty's Son Gives Beautiful Message

The swimmer dedicated his race to his firstborn

As per the Daily Mail, Peaty revealed after the race that the first thing his son told him was that he loved him, which the former world champion admitted was enough to reduce him to tears:

"He normally goes, 'Daddy, are you the fastest boy?' and I would have said, 'not today'. But he just said, 'I love you Daddy', and that’s all I care about. "When I hugged George, as soon as I saw his curly hair, I was gone, I was crying. I feel like I've been stung by a bee because I feel so swollen in my face because I've been crying so much. That’s all I do it for now. I did this for my son. These whole 14 months have been to show you can literally bottom of the bottom and come back and medal.

"Any parent, anyone who has that love, it's just a different type of love, something that swimming can't give me anymore."

Peaty Happy With Silver Medal

The 29-year-old now has six Olympic medals in his glittering career

Despite being used to standing on top of the podium in the event that he has dominated for close to a decade, Peaty reiterated that he is not disappointed with a silver medal, citing everything that he has been through away from the sport being a reason to be proud of his latest achievement:

"It’s not sad at all. Anyone that has done sport, if you are willing to put yourself on the line every single time, there is no such thing as a loss. "People are already saying, 'are you happy with a silver?' and I’m like, 'yes'. This is my sixth Olympic medal and the 14-year-old that started out on this crusade would be thinking, 'six Olympic medals, three of them gold, still the world record holder in two events, you can’t beat that.'"

The 29-year-old will now turn his attentions to the 4x100m men's relay and 4x100m mixed event where he will be aiming to add to the six Olympic medals he has already managed to drape around his neck.