Adam Peaty has torn into the Olympic village as he revealed that athletes had found worms in the fish they were being served during meals. The athlete hasn't had the best of times during the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sure, he's already won a medal, but it was only a silver. A silver is a great achievement for most, but heading into the 100m breaststroke event, Peaty was regarded as the favourite to win it all.

Shortly after, he tested positive for Covid. Despite his illness, he decided to compete in the men's 4x100m medley relay, but Great Britain missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. He then accused China of cheating in the event. Whether his struggles with Covid played a part in his performances remains to be seen, but it hasn't been a fun few weeks of competing for Peaty. Now, it seems he's not having a great time away from the swimming pools either.

Peaty Has Slammed the Catering

He doesn't think the standards are up to scratch

One of the most important things for any athlete is a healthy, nutritious diet. Eating the correct food is vital to keeping themselves in the best possible condition for competing in their chosen field. As a result, the Olympic village is expected to provide the gold standard of catering for athletes taking part as they prepare to compete.

Unfortunately, it seems that hasn't been the case in Paris. Peaty has slammed the standards of catering of the Olympic village this year and revealed that athletes have found worms in the fish they've been served. He also revealed, in an interview with the i paper, that they aren't serving any form of meat to the competitors and doesn't think the catering is at the level in which it has been at past Olympic games.

"The catering isn't good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform. We need to give the best we possibly can. Tokyo, the food was incredible, Rio was incredible. But this time around […] there wasn't enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there's no queuing system. "The narrative of sustainability has just been punished on the athletes. I want to eat meat, I need meat to perform and that's what I eat at home, so why should I change? I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It's just not good enough. The standard, we're looking at the best of the best in the world, and we're feeding them not the best."

Despite the conditions seemingly being less than satisfactory for the athletes, it doesn't seem to have harmed Great Britain's Olympic aspirations too much, as the nation have had a very strong showing so far.

Great Britain Have Started the Olympics Strongly

The nation has won 42 medals so far

It's been an impressive Olympic games so far for Great Britain. The nation has already won 42 medals, including 12 golds, and currently sit fifth in the rankings. The highlights so far have included Keely Hodgkinson's 800m triumph and Alex Yee's Triathlon victory.

With just five days remaining in the games, it remains to be seen whether the nation will match their success at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when they won 64 medals, but they'll be close either way.