Highlights Peaty may retire after Paris 2024 swimming, hinting at final competitive appearance.

But he refuses to go out without a bang, suggesting Chinese swimmers could have cheated to win Olympic gold.

Team GB swimmers turn loss into motivation for future Olympics, regardless if Peaty is there.

After Adam Peaty, and the British relay team consisting of Matt Richards, Duncan Scott, and Ollie Morgan finished fourth in the 4x100m medley on the weekend at the Paris 2024 Olympics, there's a strong possibility the 29-year-old has entered competitive waters for the final time.

In the aftermath of a crushing defeat, the two-time World swimmer of the year told the Guardian he “might have to step away from the sport” because “it hurts too much”. But what adds to the disappointment is the fashion the loss came in, with Peaty since breaking silence on a situation that has led many to believe the Chinese swimmers had cheated their way to success in the French capital.

Two of the Chinese quartet that won gold, Qin Haiyang and Sun Jiajun, were among 11 swimmers allowed to compete at these Games even after it emerged they had previously tested positive for trace amounts of banned performance enhancing drugs. Although it was reportedly due to a food contamination, Peaty hasn't let the fiasco slide just yet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Peaty won the gold medal in the 100 metre breaststroke at the 2016 Summer Olympics, the first by a male British swimmer in 24 years, and retained the title at the 2020 Summer Olympics in 2021, becoming the first British swimmer ever to retain an Olympic title.

Peaty's Extraordinary Interview

If Peaty is done, he had things to say about it before he went

In an interview with LBC, Peaty wasn't afraid to call a spade a spade when it came to how he felt about his recent Olympic loss. “One of my favourite quotes in sport is that there is no point winning if you’re not winning fair,” he said, before adding:

“I think you know that in your heart. If you touch, and you know you’re cheating, then you’re not really winning. So for me, if you’ve been ‘contaminated’ twice, I think as an honourable person you should be out of the sport.”

Peaty put his own air-quotes around “contaminated” as he spoke. “But we know sport isn’t that simple.” He is one of several swimmers who have voiced discontent towards how World Aquatics and the World Anti-Doping Agency handled the case, and added: “We’ve got to have faith in the system, but we don’t. It’s just got to be stricter. What I’ve said from the start is that it is fraud. If you’re cheating, it is fraud.”

He also said he had no wish to criticise the Chinese team, who he remains respectful of, continuing: “I’ve also been asked about people who weren’t contaminated, and I respect that. I don’t want to paint a whole nation or a group of people with one brush. I think that would be very unfair.”

Team GB's Swimming Success At Paris 2024

Using the defeat as motivation for the next Olympics, whether Peaty is part of it or not

Great Britain’s pool swimming team finished the Olympics with one gold and four silver, which renders a fairly successful outing for Team GB. Peaty said he believed the relay quartet would use the defeat to the Chinese as motivation for the next Olympics, whether he is part of it or not, which further hinted a potential end of an era.

Related Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tracker Stay up to date with the leading nations in the medal table at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I think we’re going to use it to our advantage in the next four years, whether I’m there or not. I know these boys will carry that and we’ll see how they do in four years’ time. But,” he said, in a clear shot at the sport’s governing body, “the people that need to do their job, need to wake up and do it.”

In his closing comments, though, he refused to accept that his comments were motivated by being beaten into fourth. “It’s not about the podium,” he said.