Leeds United fans have been unimpressed with the club’s shaky start to the Championship season, but journalist Adam Pope suggests the criticism faced by Daniel Farke and his team has left him ‘astounded’.

Speaking on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Pope noted that he has seen many positives in Leeds’ performances this season after Farke’s side secured three points and a clean sheet away from home with a 2-0 win against Cardiff City over the weekend.

Despite the comfortable victory, Farke himself was critical of his team’s performance, pointing out that they should have put the game beyond doubt earlier, particularly as Cardiff had been reduced to 10 men since the 23rd minute.

The Whites have already squandered several chances this season, including hitting the woodwork three times on the opening day, and on Saturday, Pascal Struijk missed a penalty in the second half.

Pope Shocked at Leeds Criticism

‘What are people wanting?’

The victory against Cardiff saw Leeds climb to sixth in the Championship standings, providing a firm response to last weekend’s home defeat to Burnley, their first of the season.

Speaking after the match, Pope expressed his astonishment at fans’ overreaction to the result, particularly after the Whites secured their fourth clean sheet in the last five games:

“Honestly, I am astounded still at some of the reaction, whether you want to call it overreaction, but just reaction, the nature of some of the reaction to what is a fourth clean sheet in five. “It's a comfortable win. Yes, it should have been five or six, I get that. And maybe even if Cardiff had stayed with 11 men, it should have been four or five, I get that. “But sometimes I'm wondering, what are people wanting? So I'm positive about a lot of what I saw, and obviously the result at what is normally a bit of a tricky scenario for Leeds.”

Leeds’ start to the previous campaign was equally grueling, if not more so, as Farke’s men managed just three wins from their first nine matches of the 2023/24 season and sat ninth in the table at the start of October. They picked up pace in the latter stages of the campaign, finishing third before losing to Southampton in the playoff final at Wembley to condemn themselves to another season in the second tier.

Daniel Farke Leeds United Record (2023-24) Games 62 Wins 34 Draws 13 Losses 15 Goals scored 115 Goals conceded 67 Points per match 1.85

Ao Tanaka to Become Leeds Starter

‘Could be a really important figure’

Leeds United's summer signing Ao Tanaka could soon become a regular starter for Daniel Farke at Elland Road, despite a slow start to life in West Yorkshire, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Japanese international has only made appearances off the bench since his late August move from Fortuna Dusseldorf, but Jacobs suggests Tanaka “could be a really important figure” in turning Leeds’ season around, predicting he will become a regular “sooner rather than later”.

Tanaka impressed in Germany’s second tier last season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists, helping Dusseldorf finish third in the table.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-09-24.