Adam Pope believes Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier will not be dropped for their next game against Sheffield United, despite his 'horrific' error that cost Daniel Farke’s side two points in their 2-2 draw with Sunderland.

The Leeds insider suggested that Farke will maintain his trust in Meslier, despite the shocking mistake that gifted the Black Cats an equaliser in stoppage time on Friday, when Alan Browne’s hopefull ball bounced past the Frenchman and rolled into the back of the net.

After the match, Farke insisted he had never seen a mistake like it in his career and admitted it was 'heartbreaking and horrendous' to lose points in such a way.

The 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light saw Leeds drop to fifth in the Championship, having collected 16 points from their first nine matches.

Farke’s side will resume their campaign on 18 October, welcoming second-placed Sheffield United to Elland Road in a crucial promotion six-pointer.

Meslier Could Feature vs Sheff United

'It’s a huge game' for Leeds

Pope, speaking on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, admitted that while Meslier made a 'horrific' error on Saturday, he does not expect Farke to drop the Frenchman for the 'huge' clash with Sheffield United:

“It's a horrific error, whatever way you want to look at it, but I agree with you. I think it's Sheffield United at home, isn't it, the next game, which is a huge game, under the spotlight, it’s Elland Road. Sheffield United will be doing their best every time the ball goes anywhere near Meslier to give him a hard time. “If he takes him out of that game, it's basically saying, 'I do not trust you in the big games'. And I don't get the impression that he's about to do that at all. “The way he was talking, yes, he says, 'I've never seen anything like that, I've lost points late on in games, but I've never seen anything like that in 30 years'. “And he said, 'I didn't really speak to him afterwards, or haven't done so yet'. But he wanted to talk about all the positive stuff in that game, which you're right, includes one brilliant save near the beginning, while he was then let down by the others afterwards. So I don't see him pulling him out to be quite honest.”

Meslier is one of two Leeds players to have played every minute of the Championship season so far, alongside central defender Pascal Struijk, who has also featured in all nine matches under Farke this term.

The 24-year-old has kept five clean sheets in the English second division and ranks second among all players, behind Plymouth Argyle’s Michael Cooper, who has six.

Illan Meslier Leeds Stats (2023/24) Appearances 49 Goals conceded 44 Clean sheets 21 Minutes played 4,403

Leeds Eyeing Winger Kofi Shaw

Bristol Rovers ace on Whites' radar

Leeds are interested in signing Bristol Rovers winger Kofi Shaw, who has attracted plenty of suitors after breaking into the senior team this season, journalist Alan Nixon has claimed.

The 17-year-old, who is being tracked by Premier League and Championship clubs, has enjoyed a promising start to his first senior campaign, scoring once in his first four appearances across all competitions, totalling 186 minutes of action so far.

According to Nixon, Leeds and Aston Villa are both keeping tabs on Shaw’s development and are considering a move for the young Englishman in the future.

