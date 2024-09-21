Leeds United’s Largie Ramazani has been praised for his impact in their 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been a mixed start to the season for Daniel Farke’s side after they narrowly missed out on promotion at the end of last season. Prior to their clash against Cardiff City, they had won two, drawn two and lost one.

The Bluebirds, on the other hand, are rock bottom of the standings without a win so far. Following Saturday’s defeat to Leeds, they remain without a win and have just a single point to their name.

Ramazani ‘brilliant’ for Leeds United

He scored his first goal for the club against Cardiff City

23-year-old Belgium youth international Ramazani opened the scoring for Leeds in the first half against Cardiff City. Minutes before, the hosts went down to 10 men as Joel Bagan was given a straight red card, and Farke’s side made sure to capitalise.

Ramazani got in behind the opposition defence and drilled home a fantastic strike to give Leeds a much-needed advantage. BBC Radio Leeds commentator Adam Pope hailed the winger’s finish as ‘brilliant’, highlighting his ruthlessness and the team's ability to capitalise on the one player advantage.

"Brilliant finish from Largie Ramazani. Leeds have been ruthless with their first attempt since being a man up and they're now a goal up. "

It turned out to be a significant goal for Leeds as they were unable to build on their lead until the very end of the second half. Pascal Struijk missed a penalty just before the 70-minute mark, but forward Joel Piroe put the game to bed minutes before the final whistle.

Largie Ramazani stats vs Cardiff City in the Championship Stat: Minutes played 84' Goals 1 Expected goals 0.76 Accurate passes 22/29 (76%) Key passes 1 Shots on target 2

Saturday’s fixture was Ramazani's first start in the Championship for Leeds following his summer move from Spanish side UD Almeria. He played a combined total of 28 minutes in their previous two fixtures, against Hull City and Burnley, but he certainly made an impact on this occasion.

Farke drops contract hint

Sam Byram and Junior Firpo are two of his key players

Elsewhere, Leeds boss Farke has dropped a hint over the futures of key men Sam Byram and Junior Firpo. Both are out of contract at the end of the current season and will be available as free agents if new deals are not agreed.

Speaking to Leeds Live, the manager admitted little thought had been given to contract extensions due to the summer transfer window, but conversations will certainly be had. He emphasised just how much he rates the two full backs and how important they are to the team.

Farke also noted that Firpo is developing into a real leader within the squad, as the 28-year-old has been at the club since his move from Barcelona in 2021. The manager insisted he is pleased with how the Dominican Republic international is developing the defensive side of his game.

Byram, on the other hand, was praised for his versatility, but the competition for places in his position is growing. Byram, 31, is one of the most experienced players in the Leeds squad, and Farke knows how important that is.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.