Joel Piroe continued his impressive form by scoring for Leeds United in their 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on the weekend at Elland Road, and journalist Adam Pope has subsequently heaped praise on the Dutchman, describing him as 'deadly' and 'phenomenal'.

Goals from Dan James, Piroe and Brendan Aaronson comfortably saw off Wayne Rooney's side, in a result which meant Daniel Farke's outfit retained their place in the automatic promotion positions in the Championship. Piroe's strike was his fifth of the season, as he continued to demonstrate why Farke was wrong to leave him out of the team for a number of weeks earlier in the campaign.

The prolific attacker enjoyed a fine debut year in West Yorkshire last term, but hasn't been a nailed-on starter under Farke at any point. Now earning his place in the starting eleven on a more consistent basis, Pope waxed lyrical about Piroe after this weekend's exceptional showing.

Pope Praises 'Phenomenal' Piroe

"He's deadly, he's deadly"

Emerging through PSV's academy, Piroe burst onto the scene in English football, scoring 24 goals and 20 goals in consecutive seasons for Swansea City between 2021 and 2023. This outstanding productivity prompted Leeds to acquire the Wijchen-born man for £10 million last summer, joining Farke's exciting cohort of attacking players.

Scoring 13 goals in just 28 Championship starts last campaign, Piroe has often been overlooked in favour of other options by Farke, with young striker Mateo Joseph consistently picked ahead of him in the early part of this season. However, cited as using his lack of starts as 'motivation' back in February, the 25-year-old has evidently ignited this flame in recent weeks, working his way back into the side and finding his goal-scoring form.

Speaking on the Don't Go to Bed Just Yet podcast on Monday, journalist Pope hailed Piroe for his quality:

"He's [Piroe] deadly. He's deadly. You know, Neil Redfearn described him as one of the great finishers that he's been around, and you know, [he's worked with] [Ian] Wright and [Mark] Bright when he was at Palace, and Andy Ritchie was amazing when he was with him at Oldham. He said he was unbelievable. He said that Piroe is just phenomenal. There's really nobody better around, at this level, to do what he does."

Piroe's Championship Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 13 Minutes Played 568 Goals 5 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 3.01 Expected Goals Per 90 0.54 Key Passes Per 90 0.95

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 05/11/2024