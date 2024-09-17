Leeds United journalist Adam Pope has hit back at Daniel Farke’s critics who have scrutinised the German tactician and claimed he is ‘tactically inept’ after defeat to Burnley at the weekend.

Farke is under pressure following a sluggish start to the Championship campaign at Elland Road, as a 1-0 loss to the Clarets at the weekend saw the Whites slip to ninth in the table, with eight points from their opening five games.

The German manager endured a challenging summer, with key players such as Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, and Georginio Rutter departing and now it seems autumn is proving equally gruelling for Farke and his side.

Leeds suffered their first defeat of the new campaign on Saturday, courtesy of a superb solo strike from Luca Koleosho, further increasing the pressure on Farke to deliver promotion after narrowly missing out on a Premier League ticket last season.

With suggestions that a loss against Cardiff this weekend could seal Farke’s fate at Elland Road, Pope believes that the criticism of the Leeds boss is ‘surprising’, despite the slow start to the campaign.

Farke Branded ‘Tactically Inept’

BBC pundit defends Leeds boss

Pope, speaking on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, defended Farke, pointing to the German’s success last season, which saw Norwich City amass 90 points in the Championship:

“I was surprised at the vehemence of the backlash against Farke and [the suggestion that] he's tactically inept. What? 90 points last year? How can you be tactically inept over so many games? “I know the 90 points; it bugs people when they hear it: ‘got 90 points, got 90 points, didn’t go up.’ “But you can't be tactically inept to have 1.8 points per game, which is basically his ratio at the moment, across everything at Leeds in 61 games. So how can you be tactically inept? I don't get that. “I understand people are frustrated with how it always looks the same when we get to the same position, whether you're one down or not winning a game.”

Results at the back end of last season saw Farke come under scrutiny, as Leeds won just once in the last six games of the regular season and entered the playoffs on a poor run of form before Southampton ended their hopes of a Premier League return.

Despite the departure of several key players, Leeds were considered strong contenders for automatic promotion before the 2024/25 campaign, but now find themselves four points behind the top two, with West Brom and Sunderland currently occupying those spots after five matches.

Daniel Farke Leeds United Record (2023-24) Games 61 Wins 33 Draws 13 Losses 15 Goals scored 113 Goals conceded 67 Points per match 1.84

Jayden Bogle ‘Shaky’ in Whites’ Defeat

The 24-year-old put in a disappointing performance

Leeds United summer signing Jayden Bogle faced criticism after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Burnley, with Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth branding the 24-year-old’s performance as ‘really shaky defensively’ and awarding him a 4/10 in the player ratings.

The former Sheffield United man had a difficult afternoon, losing possession 12 times and achieving only a 78% pass accuracy as the Whites were beaten, and he is struggling to live up to expectations after his multi-million pound move to Elland Road in the summer.

Bogle, who signed a four-year deal at Elland Road in July, has already become a regular for Farke this season, starting all five of Leeds’ league matches.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-09-24.