Leeds United did not offer Joel Piroe to Sheffield United as part of a bid to sign Gustavo Hamer, according to journalist Adam Pope.

The Whites had an interest in Blades star Hamer towards the end of the transfer window, and had a £13million bid rejected by their Championship rivals before reports suggested that Dutch forward Piroe had been offered as a makeweight in the deal.

A deal never materialised, with Daniel Farke adding Ao Tanaka and Issac Schmidt as deadline day signings to go with a host of other arrivals as the 49ers were forced to rebuild the squad for the new season after several key stars moved on from Elland Road following their failure to return to the Premier League.

Leeds Deny Offering Joel Piroe

Adam Pope shares details of what he was told on situation

After losing Archie Gray and Glen Kamara from their midfield options to Tottenham and Rennes respectively, Daniel Farke made 27-year-old Hamer his prime target to bolster the midfield.

But after an initial bid was snubbed, reports emerged that the club had made an offer that would see Piroe move to Bramall Lane as part of a deal. Leeds denied it at the time, and Pope has now shared on the BBC's 'Dont Go To Bed Yet' podcast that the leak came out as retaliation from the Blades.

"There's a lot of dispute over the whole, they offered Joel Piroe. I think that was done to, if I'm being honest, it's my opinion, I think that's not true, from what I've been told. "It was more done as a retaliation to disrupt. So I'm not, I'm not buying that. "So I think they [Leeds] have fallen down there, and that's what makes me, at the end of the window feel, like they haven't got a prime target, if you like, to fill a really key position for him [Daniel Farke]."

Sheffield United were unhappy that Leeds were targeting a star player so late in the window, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that the midfielder was open to a move to Elland Road but the Blades' asking price was seen as too high after they paid £15million to sign him from Coventry City just a year prior.

Hamer, who has been described as "phenomenal", ended up not moving as a result and has so far registered two goals and one assist in four Championship appearances so far in 2024/25.

Hamer's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 36 Goals 4 Assists 6 Shots Per 90 1.52 Key Passes Per 90 2.17 Expected Assists Per 90 0.14

Leeds United had a Successful Summer Window

18 departures and 8 arrivals at Elland Road

As expected it was a very busy summer window at Elland Road this summer, with 18 departures across the first-team and eight new arrivals for Farke's squad.

Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Jamie Shackleton, Cody Drameh, Ian Poveda and Robin Koch all saw their contracts expire, while Ramus Kristensen, Jack Harrison, Sam Greenwood, Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi left on loan. Diego Llorente, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra completed permanent moves away after spending last season out on loan, while Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Charlie Cresswell joined Gray and Kamara in leaving permanently.

Leeds brought in Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Jayden Bogle, Largie Ramazani, Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt on permanent deals, while Joe Rothwell and Manor Solomon joined on loan for the season.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.