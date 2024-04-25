Highlights The 2024 NFL Draft could tie the 1983 NFL Draft for the most quarterbacks selected in the first round, with six.

Seven of first 13 teams selecting in the draft have quarterback needs or quarterback questions.

Four of the top QB prospects are nearly guaranteed to go in the top 10.

The NFL has more teams that need quarterbacks heading into the 2024 NFL Draft than there are elite quarterbacks available.

That clear-cut case of supply and demand could lead to a record-tying number of quarterbacks being drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25 in Detroit. The record was set with six quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft, when legends like John Elway, Dan Marino, and Jim Kelly were selected.

ESPN's Adam Schefter went on The Rich Eisen Show on April 23 to break down the ins and outs of the massive demand for quarterbacks (via X:)

There aren't enough quarterbacks to go around. There just aren't. So even if you're not as good or you're grade isn't as high, the chances are you're gonna get elevated because of the need. The demand exceeds the supply, so based on that I say we get six in the first round, including Michael Penix.

The quarterbacks Schefter has projected to go in the first round are USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix.

There are seven teams in the first 13 picks that have clear needs or clear questions at quarterback; the Chicago Bears (No. 1), Washington Commanders (No. 2), New England Patriots (No. 3), New York Giants (No. 6), Minnesota Vikings (No. 11), Denver Broncos (No. 12) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 13).

Even teams later in the first round have questions at quarterback that need to be resolved—the Los Angeles Rams have an aging starter in Matthew Stafford, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in the final year of a four-year, $160 million contract, and the Seattle Seahawks have a good-but-not-great option in starter Geno Smith.

History shows us that the need to get a franchise quarterback in place could lead to not only a record run of quarterbacks taken in the 2024 draft but, perhaps, some surprises as well.

Related Ranking the Top 10 First-Round Quarterbacks Drafted in the Last Decade There have been 32 quarterbacks drafted in the first round of the NFL draft since 2014 and this group has separated themselves from the pack.

Who Could Shock the NFL by Making a Move up in 2024?

K.C. came out of nowhere to get Patrick Mahomes in 2017, shocking Draft experts

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One team in recent history that changed its fortunes by making a move up to select a quarterback in the NFL Draft was the Kansas City Chiefs, who traded up to take Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 overall in 2017. It was a move that wasn't on the radars of any top draft experts.

Seven years and three Super Bowl wins later, it's arguably the greatest draft-day move in NFL history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chicago Bears traded up to select North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky at No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, passing on Texas Tech quarterback and future three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. Since then, Trubisky has gone 31-26 as a starter with a 85.5 passer rating while Mahomes has racked up a 74-22 record with a sparkling 103.5 passer rating.

The 1983 draft, with its record six quarterbacks taken in the first round, also tells us that no matter how many are taken, there are always going to be winners and losers.

From the 1983 draft, Elway (No. 1), Kelly (No. 14), and Marino (No. 27) all ended up landing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On the flip side, Todd Blackledge (No. 7) and Tony Eason (No. 15) never made a Pro Bowl, while Ken O'Brien (No. 24) finished his career with a 50-59-1 record as a starter.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.