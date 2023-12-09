Highlights Adam Silver acknowledges the feud between Chris Paul and referee Scott Foster and emphasizes the importance of professionalism in doing their jobs.

Chris Paul's teams have a poor record in playoff games officiated by Foster, losing 17 out of 20 games by an average of 11.2 points.

Despite the ongoing feud, Paul has had a relatively successful start with the Golden State Warriors, leading the team in assists.

The dynamic between NBA players and referees is one that tends to garner intriguing drama and storylines, especially when they have been going on for many years.

This is particularly the case with Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul and official Scott Foster. The latter recently ejected the former during the Phoenix Suns' 123-115 victory over the Warriors on Nov. 22, with the two having some back-and-forth arguments which Paul was unwilling to stop until Foster decided to eject him.

The drama between the two has gotten so big that it finally compelled NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to put forth his thoughts on the situation.

“You have two veterans who are the best at what they do. The way you handle that is talk to both of them and say the expectation is you're going to be professional. 'Guys, whatever the bad blood is between you two, you don't have to be friends, but you gotta both go out and do your jobs.'” – Adam Silver

History behind the feud

Chris Paul's playoff record with Scott Foster: 3-17

The controversial background between the player and referee has been noted by an interesting statistic; Paul's teams have a staggering losing record in games that have Foster officiating. Explained by longtime NBA reporter Tom Haberstroh, in 15 out of 20 playoff games with Foster as the referee, Paul's teams were seen as the favorites. However, they suffered defeats in 17 of those contests, losing by 11.2 points on average.

The NBA insists that Foster's officiating is unbiased and consistently of high quality, noting that he has one of the best grades among the league's officiating and he has taken part in 16 NBA Finals games, which is meant for the best of the best. One of those series included Paul when he, alongside Devin Booker, led the Phoenix Suns to their first appearance on the biggest stage in almost 30 years back in 2021, when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Despite this, Paul called back to a personal story regarding their situation. In a cryptic statement, Paul mentioned a past incident involving his son, hinting at a meeting with Foster and a league official during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers.

"We had a situation some years ago, and it's personal. The league knows, everybody knows, and it's been a meeting and all that. It's a situation with my son and so, yeah. I'm O.K. with a ref talking, saying whatever, just don't use a tech to get your point across. I gotta do a better job making sure I stay on the floor for my teammates. But, yeah, that's that.” – Chris Paul

The recent altercation, which began due to Paul picking up a foul, quickly picked up steam. Lip readers on social media tried to figure out what Foster and Paul were saying to one another, but couldn't determine the exact cause of the initial technical foul.

Paul settling in with Warriors

Leads Golden State in APG (7.2)

Despite the ongoing feud with one of the league's longest tenured referees, Paul has had a relatively successful start to life in the Bay Area, averaging 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, while being limited to a bench role for the first time in his 19-year career.

Chris Paul - 2023-24 Passing Statistics Passes made 49.8 Assist points created 20.1 Assist-to-pass percentage 14.8 Secondary assists 0.9

The Warriors currently sit outside of the Play-In picture in the Western Conference, occupying the 11th seed with a 10-12 record. The Dubs have been as unlucky off the court as they have been on it, with Draymond Green missing time through both injury and suspension, while the performances of core pieces such as Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have left much to be desired in the early goings of the campaign.