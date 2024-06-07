Highlights Adam Silver revealed that NBA media rights deals are complicated due to them including both cable and streaming.

Future NBA expansion may occur after media rights are settled, with interest in an international presence.

Caitlin Clark's foul controversy in the WNBA sparked controversy, but Adam Silver believes she can handle it.

The 2024 NBA Finals kicked off between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. About an hour before its tip-off, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the media regarding various upcoming storylines surrounding the league.

Silver took questions from various reporters and media members in Boston before Game 1. The questions ranged from the NBA’s upcoming round of media rights deals to potential future expansion of the league and even the Caitlin Clark WNBA foul controversy.

Media Rights Mayhem

Silver touched on the NBA’s upcoming media rights deals without getting into specifics

Every sports league in North America has various media rights in place, ensuring the right for certain platforms and corporations to cover each league. For the NBA, ABC/ESPN and Turner Sports carry those rights, but both deals are set to expire after next season, leading to uncertainty and potential turmoil.

“It’s complicated for several reasons. One is the advent of new platforms, particularly streaming and the interest of streaming companies and in the traditional media companies also carrying our games on streaming platforms. It’s complicated because with multiple partners, all seeking similar assets in many cases, you're just figuring out the right way to balance those games as they go to different partners.” —Adam Silver

Silver stated that the situation is complicated due to the new age of streaming, where games are cast both on cable television and streaming, leading to conflicts. He did say that the upcoming deals, which might be with NBC, ESPN, or even Amazon, will be long-term, large-figure deals.

“We tend to do long-term deals. We think that’s good for the stability of the league. But it means to a certain extent you’re trying to predict the future, which is of course impossible. Part of it is a bet on the partners that we'll ultimately align with and their ability also to adjust the times and their willingness to continue to invest in media and to become global, which is very important to the league as well.” —Adam Silver

Silver has long been adamant about the NBA sorting out its media rights before tackling other items on its agenda. Once the media rights deals are figured out, which could either be soon or months away, the league will face its next proposition: expansion.

Potential League Expansion

Silver talked extensively about future expansion of the league

Expansion is always an aspect on the table for sports leagues. The largest of the four North American sports to see several new expansion teams come into the fray is the NHL, which has added a couple of teams in the past few years. The NBA has not expanded since 2004 when the Charlotte Bobcats were added, but Silver said once the media rights deals are settled, expansion will follow.

“It's not preordained that we will expand at this time, but I know there's an enormous amount of interest out there…At some point, we'd like to look outside the United States. In addition to Canada. This may not be the right moment to do that, but I'm thinking long term as well.” —Adam Silver

Silver, interestingly, mentioned that at some point, the league would like to expand its international presence by potentially adding an expansion team outside the United States or Canada. That would be long-term, however, and the league would like to expand in-house first.

If the league decides to expand to 32 teams, which appears to be the round number (the NFL and NHL have 32, and the MLB is eyeing expansion as well to make their total number of teams 32), two cities appear to be leading the odds: Las Vegas and Seattle. But Silver was clear that when the league announces expansion, cities will not be chosen right away, as it will take time.

“By turning to expansion, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to announce that now we’re ready to add teams. It means that there will be a committee of NBA governors that will focus on it…I actually am looking forward to that. I think the league, it’s not preordained that we will expand this time, but I know there’s an enormous amount of interest out there.” —Adam Silver

The only city outside the United States or Canada that could potentially make sense is Mexico City, as it is located in North America, and travel times would be minimal for the most part.

However, its elevation would be an issue, as it is located over 2,000 feet higher than Denver, the NBA’s highest city, and at that elevation, altitude sickness could occur, rendering Mexico City impractical.

Caitlin Clark Controversy

Silver talked about the foul heard ‘round the WNBA

Caitlin Clark has taken the WNBA by storm, drawing more eyes to the league than ever. She was the center of a controversial foul she took from Chennedy Carter of the Chicago Sky last weekend, a play that has been the subject of countless scrutiny.

“As a fan, obviously, it’s nothing new in basketball that there’s sort of welcome-to-the-league moments, especially for heralded rookies. But of course, I want to see Caitlin treated fairly and appropriately in the league. I would say, seems like she can take care of herself. She’s a tough player.” —Adam Silver

Silver stated that since Clark is a rookie, hard-nosed moments of that nature are to be expected. However, he admitted that Clark has not received the most fair treatment since she entered the WNBA by her peers and various media members, but she is tough enough to handle whatever comes her way.

Silver’s press conference came just before tip-off between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. A pre-Finals press conference has become a yearly tradition for Silver, and he undoubtedly delivered this year.