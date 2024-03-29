Highlights Bryce Young faced challenges due to coaching dysfunction and poor support, leading to historically low performance stats.

The Panthers hope Young's maturity can lead to improvement in Year 2 under a new coaching staff.

Hiring Dave Canales, who's known for QB development, signals hope for Young's growth and the rebuilding of his confidence.

The Carolina Panthers fervently hope that Adam Thielen is right about their prized quarterback, Bryce Young.

On NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, the veteran wide receiver defended the former first overall pick from 2023:

I think everything was stacked against him last year, unfortunately. And I'm not gonna get into detail as to why that was, but I'm just really excited for him to have a fresh start, an ability to have a good coaching staff that's gonna put a good plan together to help him be successful, and also to put people around him to help him be successful.

Seeing as how owner David Tepper fired his entire coaching staff halfway through year one, we can probably guess what Thielen was referring to. Here’s what the Panthers have to look forward to in year two with Young at the controls.

What Went Wrong For Young and the Panthers in 2023

New owner syndrome strikes again with Typhoon Tepper

As Thielen said after their final loss of the season, "Anytime you have coaches fired, you have some dysfunction, that's not setting you up for success.''

Like any other business, it starts at the top. Tepper forced Young and former head coach Frank Reich into a doomed partnership that featured a porous offensive line, negligible weapons, and a spread scheme that never fit their personnel.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: That round hole and square peg disconnect left Young tied for the fewest touchdown passes in a season for any quarterback with more than 500 attempts in NFL history and tied for the 3rd-lowest yards per attempt (5.5). He also went eight games without a touchdown pass, the second-most by a top pick in the draft ever.

The Panthers hoped that adding Young to a team with a solid defense and an improving offensive line could catapult them into the NFC South divisional race.

Instead, the O-line fell to pieces, and they left Young without any open targets or even a mediocre running game. If a 33-year-old Thielen is producing over 30 percent of your receiving yards, you've got problems.

Prized 2022 draft pick, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, gave up the most sacks (19) in the league last year, which left Young under siege. The undersized QB took the second-most sacks in 2024 (62) and tied the franchise record set in 2000. The team has clealry taken those protection issues to heart, as they shelled out a whopping $153 million to their two new starting guards, Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, in free agency.

Despite the cavalcade of awful that hit Young and the Panthers, Thielen still saw hope for the future.

I think his ability at times to just be very honest in front of the room and say, 'Hey, this is what I'm not doing very well and this is what I need to get better at and please hold me accountable.' His maturity level over the season was really cool to see. I don't know how much adversity Bryce has had over his football career, and to handle the amount of adversity he did, to show up every week, week in, week out, put his head down and work, try to lead to the best of his ability was really impressive, and what makes me excited about Year 2 with him.

The Panthers hired Dave Canales as head coach based on his track record of helping former highly-rated QBs like Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield recapture their confidence following painful years. Young will hope the former Buccaneers OC can do the same for him.

Source: NFL Network

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.