Highlights Adam Wharton said he believes he can impact any game as he awaits his first minutes at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate has faced criticism in the wake of the draw with Denmark for bemoaning England's lack of a replacement for the dropped Kalvin Phillips.

England have underwhelmed during the tournament but are on the brink of qualifying for the last 16.

Adam Wharton confidently backed himself to make an impact for England amid the clamour for Gareth Southgate to change his approach at Euro 2024. The Three Lions went into the tournament in Germany among the favourites to win it but massively underwhelmed in their opening two group games against Serbia and Denmark.

Southgate provoked frustration among England fans after the draw with Denmark when he lamented the lack of a suitable replacement for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Phillips was omitted from the squad having struggled for form and fitness since leaving Leeds to join Pep Guardiola's side two years ago.

Wharton Speaks Out

Youngster backs himself to make an impression

Trent Alexander-Arnold started in midfield alongside Declan Rice against Serbia and Denmark but was the first England player to be substituted in both games. Southgate included youngsters Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo in the squad after their pair enjoyed breakout seasons for Crystal Palace and Manchester United respectively, and there is appetite among supporters for one of them to be given a chance in the Three Lions' final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Wharton said that he will be ready if he is given the nod. "I have got belief that no matter who, where, when I play football, I can affect a game, so you have to think like that," said the 20-year-old. "If I think I can’t handle this, then what am I doing here? The way I look at it now, I believe I can affect any game I play so I am just making sure I am ready if I am called upon to help.

"You look at the last Euros and Kalvin was one of the best players for England and we got to the final. If there was someone like that playing at this tournament, you'd be saying the same thing I think. It's difficult to say because I've not seen too much of him the last couple of seasons. But there's probably similarities in where we play and certain attributes, but there's obviously going to be things he's better than me at and I'm better than him at."

Wharton: Bellingham and Foden Can Produce Magic

Real Madrid and Man City stars backed to come alive

Wharton joined Palace from Championship side Blackburn during this year's winter transfer window and was a key cog in Oliver Glasner's side that finished the season as one of the form teams in the Premier League. Wharton said he doesn't view himself as a "special" player as he referenced Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden as the players who can make the difference for England at the tournament.

“If I was to describe my game I would just say ‘it’s pretty simple but effective.’ If you’ve got great players in attack, like the (Jude) Bellinghams, the (Phil) Fodens, then you have to get them in the pockets," Wharton said. ‌“All I want to do if you’ve got players like that is give them the ball because that’s when they come alive to produce bits of magic, create chances, score goals, things like that.”