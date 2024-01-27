Highlights Tottenham Hotspur may target Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton to strengthen their midfield, as they need depth in that position.

Wharton is a talented 19-year-old player who is already making a name for himself in the Championship and has the potential to succeed in the Premier League.

Blackburn Rovers are reluctant to let go of Wharton in the current transfer window and would prefer any interested club to pursue him in the summer instead.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why his current club are unlikely to offload him in the January transfer window.

Signing a midfielder could be on Spurs' priority list in the remaining few days of the window after reinforcing their defence and attack earlier in the month. Radu Dragusin arrived from Serie A outfit Genoa to strengthen their defence, while Timo Werner was brought in on loan for the rest of the campaign to help provide competition in attack.

Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team could now turn their focus to bringing in an additional body in the middle of the park. Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are currently on international duty at the African Cup of Nations, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future is in doubt. As a result, the Australian tactician could be left short in his midfield.

Tottenham eyeing Adam Wharton

It's understood that one option Tottenham could be looking at is Blackburn Rovers' Wharton and they may make a move to secure his signature if they miss out on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. Despite being just 19 years old, Wharton has already become a key player in the Championship and there's no doubt he's destined to star in the Premier League in the future.

Adam Wharton - Blackburn Rovers stats 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 (4) 2nd Goals 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =3rd Tackles Per Game 2.3 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.2 =4th Match rating 6.76 3rd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 25/01/2024

Although comfortable in possession and often looking to dictate play with the ball at his feet, Wharton is also a tough-tackling midfielder. It's no surprise that clubs are beginning to take a look at the youngster, and Spurs are set to face competition for his signature. As per MailOnline, Crystal Palace are now in talks to sign Wharton, with Everton and Newcastle United also keen on the England youth international.

Speaking on his midfielder, Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson was full of praise for his young midfielder...

"He can do things that nobody sees before. He can play under pressure, one touch, and has great vision."

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Hojbjerg is open to a new challenge in the winter window, with Serie A outfit Juventus interested in the Danish midfielder. Wharton could be the ideal replacement, bringing in a young, up-and-coming talent for a player approaching the latter stages of his career.

Related Tottenham are now 'favourites' to sign Antonio Nusa this month Tottenham Hotspur are the frontrunners to seal a deal for Club Brugge teenager Antonio Nusa ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline

Dean Jones - Spurs have genuine interest in Wharton

Jones has suggested that Spurs have a genuine interest in signing Wharton, who has been described as a midfield 'sensation' and could cost in the region of £20m, and if there was a queue to secure his signature, the north London outfit would likely be at the front of it. The journalist adds that Blackburn don't want to lose him at the moment and would prefer that any interested party reignites their pursuit in the summer transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"At the moment, I'm not even convinced that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will actually leave and I think the next few days will be very telling as to whether that does happen or not. So there is genuine interest in Wharton. I'd have said previously that if there was a queue for him, then Tottenham would have been at the front of it [before the Crystal Palace interest]. Blackburn really don't want to lose him right now and they would much prefer they came back for him in the summer if they're going to do that."

Postecoglou is huge fan of Itakura

Another player Spurs could look to bring to the club is Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura. It's understood that both Tottenham and Liverpool are interested in signing Itakura, and he's a player that Postecoglou has been keen on in the past. Back in 2022, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic were pushing to sign the Japanese defender - Postecoglou was in charge of the Scottish Premiership outfit at the time.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Itakura is a player that Spurs like, with Postecoglou particularly keen on the 26-year-old. The Bundesliga star has a release clause in his contract which becomes active in the summer, so it could be a potential move to keep an eye on over the next few months.