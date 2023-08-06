Aston Villa have enjoyed an impressive start to the transfer window this summer, and journalist Rudy Galetti has now provided an update on their pursuit of Adama Traore, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery is now looking to build a squad capable of competing domestically as well as in Europe.

Aston Villa transfer news - Adama Traore

So far in the summer window, Villa have brought in Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, and Youri Tielemans, significantly strengthening their squad from last season.

Emery guided the Midlands club to a top-half finish after a difficult start to the campaign under Steven Gerrard, resulting in qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Villa's squad was clearly capable of competing towards the front pack of the Premier League table, but with the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in Europe, Emery may want more competition throughout the side.

According to Football Insider, Villa are plotting a move to sign former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Traore, who has been previously described as 'undefendable'.

The Spanish speedster left Molineux following the expiration of his contract this summer, and is yet to find a new club heading into the new term.

Traore would undoubtedly bring pace and power to Villa's front line, and would provide competition for the likes of Diaby and Leon Baily on the wings.

Considering he's a free-agent, it could be a smart bit of business from the Villans, and Italian journalist Galetti has now provided an update on Villa's pursuit of the 27-year-old.

What has Galetti said about Aston Villa and Traore?

Galetti has suggested that Villa are looking for the right opportunity to make some more moves in the transfer market.

The journalist adds that the possibility of signing Traore this summer is being explored by Emery and his recruitment team.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Aston Villa are following some players and are waiting for the right opportunity to make some moves. They have real interest in the former Wolves winger Traore, who is now a free-agent and is still looking for a new club. Villa are exploring the opportunity to sign him."

What's next for Aston Villa?

After securing three players in Torres, Diaby, and Tielemans, who are all likely to be pushing for a starting 11 spot, it could be time for Emery to add more depth and competition to his squad.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that he can see Villa stepping up their interest in Giovani Lo Celso and Ferran Torres this summer.

Again, though, they are two players who you'd imagine wouldn't be looking to become squad players, so Emery would have a task on his hands keeping everyone happy at Villa Park.

However, some players will naturally be looking to leave the club with the additions that have already arrived, and it's understood that Villa are willing to listen to offers for winger Leon Bailey.

Despite it already being a busy transfer window for the Midlands club, it appears their business won't be stopping between now and the beginning of September.