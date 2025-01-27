The speed and trickery of Adama Traore provided plenty of problems for the Manchester United back line on Sunday evening and, despite losing 1-0 to the Red Devils at Craven Cottage, the Spanish winger took to social media to have a pop at Lisandro Martinez.

It was the latter who produced the match-winning strike with 12 minutes left on the clock. Marauding from the left centre-back position, his deflected shot bamboozled Bernd Leno in between the Fulham sticks as the German palmed it into the back of his own net.

Marco Silva’s side threatened to score in the outing’s latter stages but, in reality, the west Londoners failed to come close to an equaliser other than when young midfielder Toby Collyer was forced to come up with a goal-line clearance.

Back in August, when things were looking promising in Old Trafford circles, Manchester United and Fulham opened 2024/25 proceedings as the Red Devils, then under the stewardship of former boss Erik ten Hag, grabbed all three points thanks to Joshua Zirkzee’s last-gasp winner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martinez now has three Premier League goal involvements under Amorim – a tally only Bruno Fernandes and Amad can better.

The pair, Martinez and Traore, took shots at each other following a Zirkzee-inspired performance as the former claimed that he had sent the powerful wide man ‘to the gym’. Traore’s responded by suggesting that he and the Argentine would ‘meet again’.

In their second time locking horns this campaign, not only did the central defender – viewed as one of the dirtiest players in the Premier League right now – lunge into a risky challenge on the hour mark, but they clashed again 15 minutes later as Martinez, 27, shoved eight-cap Spain international Traore.

Acting in retaliation, the former Barcelona academy prospect shoved the diminutive defender back twice as hard, causing him to stumble back to regain his balance. Manchester United’s Leny Yoro and Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz were on hand to split them up.

Reigniting the fireworks, Fulham’s speedster posted a picture of him and World Cup winner Martinez, who is curled up in a ball on the floor, on Instagram following the final whistle. The snap was accompanied by the caption: “Tough loss. We deserved more, but we will keep working hard and improving.”

Traore, who is widely regarded as one of the best dribblers in world football, entered the fray in favour of the injured Harry Wilson in the 53rd minute and, by virtue of his dangerous blend of pace and power, was a constant thorn in the visitor’s back three.

Albeit unable to score, Traore – who has a reputation for leaving defenders in the dust – did just that on a couple of occasions against Amorim’s topsy-turvy men. It’s not unfair to say, however, that Martinez got the last laugh given he scored, kept a clean sheet and added the Man of the Match gong to his trophy cabinet.