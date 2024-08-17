Adama Traore delivered the perfect response after Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez claimed: "I sent him to the gym." It all comes in the fallout after the Red Devils got their 2024/25 Premier League campaign underway with a narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham.

The opening moments of the game saw Martinez dragged into a wide position, where he was handed the unenviable task of trying to compete with Traore physically. The winger breezed past his opponent with ease, with his blistering speed and unmatched upper body strength proving too much for Martinez to deal with.

However, as the game went on, the Argentine grew in confidence against the daunting task of facing the Cottagers' right-winger. The pair didn't come into direct contact too many times throughout the clash as Martinez was playing as a central defender for most of it, but 'The Butcher' didn't back down in the other encounters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have won 22 of the 39 Premier League games Liandro Martinez has featured in.

Adama Traore Responds Brilliantly

The Spaniard has his sights on the next meeting

Following the game, the Man United centre-back was quick to acknowledge just how difficult Traore was to deal with, but also credited his own efforts at fighting back. He told Sky Sports: "I sent him to the gym. I learned from the first one where he killed me, I killed him back. He is difficult to play against and I learned from the first situation."

Unfortunately for the Argentina international, he's unlikely to have heard the last of Traore as Erik ten Hag's men will travel to Craven Cottage later in the campaign. The Spanish attacker has noted this in a social media post. Traore posted an image of himself in training, with the caption:

"Don't worry, we will meet again."

The sheer size of the man suggests Martinez will have his work cut out for him, with Traore now having even more of a point to prove the next time they lock horns. As a fiery South American defender, there's little chance of the 26-year-old backing down from the challenge, either.

Lisandro Martinez's Premier League Statistics Games 39 Wins 22 Clean Sheets 9 Goals 1

Man United Make a Winning Start

Martinez and Co. stood firm to keep Fulham out

Ten Hag's men were forced to dig deep to keep out the dangerous-looking visitors on the night, but United prevailed with all three points as new additions Joshua Zirkzee found the net in front of his new fans. The Dutchman poked the ball into the bottom corner from Alejandro Garnacho's delivery into the penalty area to get the Old Trafford faithful on their feet.

There are still numerous improvements to be made to the overall performance, with Fulham having several promising counter-attacking opportunities. These were squandered due to poor decision-making and execution on the final pass, but the alarm bells will have still been ringing for those watching on.

Ten Hag's men will now head into a tough away clash with Brighton & Hove Albion in their second Premier League game of the term. Meanwhile, Marco Silva will lead his team into a home game against newly-promoted Leicester City as they hope to bounce back after the opening day loss.