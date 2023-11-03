Kairi Sane is set to return to WWE very soon, and it's now emerged that Triple H has added her name back onto the company's internal talent roster sheets ahead of her 'imminent' comeback.

After Triple H took over the reins of WWE's creative from Vince McMahon, the 'King of Kings' brought back numerous past talents that had been previously let go. The likes of Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai and Nia Jax are just a few of the names that 'The Game' has re-signed to the company after they were initially released during McMahon's time in charge. There have been some mixed results, with certain rehires looking like strokes of genius, while others look a little silly now.

The returns aren't done there though, despite Triple H having now been in power for close to two years, with reports stating that Sane, a former NXT Women's Champion, is on her way back to the company any moment now.

READ MORE: 10 wrestlers Triple H should sign in 2024 as Will Ospreay rumours emerge

Kairi Sane is set to return to WWE

Reliable backstage source WrestleVotes is reporting over on X (formerly Twitter) that Sane has 'reappeared' on WWE's internal roster sheets, with her return being described as 'imminent'.

It was first reported back in August that Triple H had signed Sane to a new deal that would see her return to WWE, and after months of speculation and questions, it seems like her comeback is right on the horizon.

Considering just how talented Kairi is, and how well-liked she is by her fellow roster members, her return could be a massive deal for the women's division in WWE.

Kairi Sane last wrestled in WWE over three years ago

Despite being released from WWE in December 2021, Sane actually last wrestled for the company back in the summer of 2020. Her first run in WWE lasted four years, and she was easily one of the most talented wrestlers on the entire roster during that time.

Arriving in NXT back in 2017, she was immediately pushed as a major star and won the Mae Young Classic tournament right off the bat, with many realising just how brilliant the Japanese wrestler was.

RELATED: 10 most shocking heel turns in WWE historyThe result instantly showed fans how highly WWE rated Sane and her career from that point out largely reflected that. At NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV, she defeated Shayna Baszler to win the NXT Women's Championship and held onto the gold for a couple of months before dropping it back to the former UFC fighter.

Shortly afterwards, she aligned with Asuka and formed The Kabuki Warriors. The duo ran riot on the main roster and would go on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. They didn't hold onto the titles for too long, and she disappeared from television in 2020, returning to Japan and working for the company solely as an ambassador. It's exciting to see she's set to return in the future and here's to hoping for a long run.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at Kairi Sane.