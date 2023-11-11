Highlights Former professional footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa ranked his top 10 best strikers in Premier League history, including icons like Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer.

When it comes to Premier League football, we have been fortunate to witness some great players grace the English game over the years. Perhaps, however, there is one position that gets fans more excited than any other. That is, of course, the striker.

While wingers such as Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah have been in vogue of late, the arrival of Erling Haaland has reminded everyone just how special it is to have a big man up top smashing in goal after goal. And while the Manchester City star will almost certainly be remembered as a legend, it's far too early on in his career to be looking that far ahead.

One icon forward in English football over the past decade has been Adebayo Akinfenwa. The 41-year-old may never have actually played in the Premier League but with over 200 senior goals to his name across the span of his career, he knows a thing or two about hitting the back of the net.

With that being the case, as a guest on Sky Sports' Saturday Social, he was recently asked to rank his top ten best strikers in Premier League history. He made some interesting choices, and we've listed them all for you to enjoy below.

10 Jemaine Defoe & Jamie Vardy

Akinfenwa was obviously torn on his first entry as he decided to name both Jemaine Defoe and Jamie Vardy in joint tenth. The former Tottenham striker is actually ninth on the list of all-time topscorers in the competition with 162 goals, while Vardy is 15th with 136 (and of course won the Premier League), so you can see why they both get a mention here.

Akinfenwa has actually played against the duo over the course of his career so that in-person experience also explains some of his thinking. He said: "I played against both of them to be fair. Vardy, yeah, he was a problem even then. Defoe: Bagsman"

9 Didier Drogba

Even though Didier Drogba doesn't even make the top 30 when it comes to goals scored in the competition, it's not hard to see why the four-time Premier League champion makes the list. "I love this guy as being the big target man – in the sense of strength, attributes, big game player. That's why," explained Akinfenwa.

He certainly terrorised opposition defenders for a number of years. Against Arsenal, for instance, he lost just once in 12 Premier League meetings, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in that time for Chelsea. Stats like that prove that he truly was a 'big game player'.

8 Robbie Fowler

Liverpool fan Akinfenwa insists that Robbie Fowler makes this team on genuine merit and not just because he's a supporter. He adds: "I just think when we talk about born finishers, Fowler is up there."

In fairness, the English forward did bag 163 league goals in 379 games during his time with the Reds, Manchester City, Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers. That sees him rank eighth on the list of all-time top scorers as well as eighth on this list by Akinfenwa.

7 Mohamed Salah

This entry understandably sparks debate within the studio. Not because of any doubt over Salah's talent, but rather because he is more of a winger than a striker. Akinfenwa defends his inclusion, saying: "He scores loads of goals and the game has moved on."

It is true that wingers are now used more as primary goalscorers than in the past, but this is still a dubious entry. Still, it's a subjective list and with one league title and three Golden Boots to his name – not to mention 147 goals and 63 assists – you can't deny that Salah is one of the greatest attacking players English football has ever seen.

6 Sergio Aguero

There is less controversy about this entry as five-time Premier League winner Sergio Aguero is named next. The former Manchester City ace scored goal after goal for the Cityzens, including his unforgettable winner against Queens Park Rangers in what was arguably the craziest game the competition has ever seen play out.

If anything, it's a bit of a surprise that he doesn't rank higher. With 184 goals in 275 games, only four players have scored more times in the PL – and all of them played more games than the Argentine.

5 Andrew Cole

Talking of players to have scored more goals than Aguero, Andrew Cole is next on this list. The former Man Utd forward finished his Premier League career with just three more goals than the City star – although they both have won the title five teams each.

Akinfenwa claimed the ex-Newcastle star is unfairly underrated, saying: "For me, this guy doesn't get half the respect he needs to be getting." He also reminds viewers that up until last season, when Haaland scored 36 times for Man City, Cole had held the record for the most goals in a single league season with 34 for the Magpies in 1993/94.

4 Wayne Rooney

It's another Red Devil who pops up next with Wayne Rooney – the club's all-time top goalscorer (with 253 in 559) – ranking in at fourth on the list. He did of course also score 25 Premier League goals for Everton, which helped him rise to third on the PL list of top scores with 208 strikes to his name.

Akinfenwa certainly doesn't have to justify Rooney's inclusion in his top ten, although some of the panel, notably co-host Joe Thomlinson, suggest he should actually be inside the top three. As he got older, the Englishman did drop a little deeper, often playing in midfield towards the end of his career, so perhaps that counts against him here.

3 Alan Shearer

If you are judging purely off goals scored, then it seems harsh to put Alan Shearer anywhere other than in the first spot. After all, he scored an unmatches 260 goals in 441 games, and also won the Golden Boots three times.

"The amount of goals Shearer scored. Puts him in the conversation for the top three. I don't care who comes into it, I don't care what Haaland does, he will always be in the conversation for the top three," Akinfenwa explained. Still, he didn't think that was enough for the Englishman to rank any higher.

2 Harry Kane

While Harry Kane is now tearing up the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, his time in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur easily sees him go down as one of the competition's greatest players. Even if he didn't win the league, with 213 goals only Shearer netted more times than the current England captain.

Still just 30 years of age, there is still time for Kane to come back and beat the record (and possibly even with the league) but for now, we'll just have to reflect on what he achieved when he was playing in England's top flight. Akinfenwa doesn't even have to justify his inclusion, as the others prefer to debate other decisions on the list.

1 Thierry Henry

There actually isn't much debate about any of the top four, beyond perhaps the order they are in, and there is no real need for Akinfenwa to justify his call to name Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as the best Premier League striker of all time.

Beyond his impressive goal record of 175 strikes in 258 outings, scoring at a rate of 0.68 goals per game – which is only bettered by Haaland – the Frenchman was as much about style as he was about substance. Not only did he win two league titles and four Golden Boots, he also dazzled with his blistering speed, delightful trickery and unwavering confidence. It's hard to argue with Akinfenwa here.