Key Takeaways Emmanuel Adebayor almost caused a riot after celebrating in front of the Arsenal fans in 2009.

The Togolese forward moved to Manchester City with resentment felt from the fans in north London.

Mark Clattenburg claims to have played a key role in the iconic celebration taking place.

Over the years, many players have displayed great respect and withdrawn emotions when scoring against their former employers. Even the best goals hardly bring about a celebration if the individual's relationship with his previous team or fans was positive. Football is, after all, a sport of immense change with every passing transfer window.

However, while some opt for muted moments, there are those that move clubs with a sour taste in their mouth - sparking great outpourings of passion when the ball hits the back of the net. Emmanuel Adebayor is one of those. But referee Mark Clattenburg has revealed that without him, the Manchester City goal and celebration against Arsenal may never have happened.

Adebayor Signs for Arsenal

The Togolese was supposed to be the heir to Henry's throne

In 2006, Emmanuel Adebayor signed for an Arsenal that were in transition. Their invincible era was behind them, yet still fresh in the mind, and boosted by the hope of a new stadium. However, that new stadium ultimately strained financial aspects at the club. Mass investment off the pitch, meant savings on it - and thus, stars like Sol Campbell, Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires had to move on.

At this time, Thierry Henry was expected to head the same way. In a pre-emptive move with savings and potential in mind, Arsene Wenger signed Adebayor from Monaco for £3million. Instantly, fans recognised the quality that he could bring and gave him the nickname 'Baby Kanu' due to his physical resemblance to the towering Nigerian. Funnily enough, Kanu was a player Adebayor had idolised as a youth.

In his first season, the Togo forward managed just eight league goals. However, Wenger was full of praise for the striker, stating, "He was not playing at Monaco when I bought him (in January 2006) and, in a short space of time, he was maybe my most improved player here." That he was. In his second full season, Adebayor netted 24 times in the league and ultimately softened the blow of his French strike partner's exit to Barcelona in 2007.

Relationships sour with Adebayor's eventual exit

Rival move led to animosity

In the 2008-09 season, Adebayor's ability was turning heads. AC Milan and Barcelona were among a number of European elites that sought his services, and while he only scored 10 in the Premier League that term, his six goals in nine Champions League games only added more speculation to the whirring rumour mill.

This, in turn, didn't help Adebayor. While he was tempted by the bigger clubs with their well-monied promises, he decided to stay in North London, albeit with a vastly improved new contract. At the Emirates, this financially focussed outlook infuriated Gunners' fans and the player was booed profusely.

Following this, as well as some patchy domestic form and languid style of play not doing anything to help the situation, Manchester City had a £25 million bid accepted by Arsenal in the summer of 2009. Although Adebayor notably had a change of heart after multiple failed negotiations, Wenger had to tell him that there was no coming back.

The deal was completed on July 18th, 2009, and Adebayor signed a five-year contract. However, a bitter fallout followed. Wenger implied his former fledgling star had moved for the money. Adebayor wasn't happy with this sentiment and batted a statement back about the Arsenal fans turning on him.

"The way the fans behaved towards me was not nice at all. I scored 30 goals in a season - it's not my fault that Milan, Barcelona or Real Madrid wanted to sign me. In any summer, Barcelona tried to sign Cesc Fabregas. But the fans never turned on him."

Emmanuel Adebayor's Arsenal Statistics Appearances 142 Goals 62 Assists 19 Trophies 0

Tensions Boil over at the Etihad

Abedayor's celebration sparks chaos

If the situation between Adebayor and Arsenal was like a pressure cooker, the metaphorical lid flew off when City hosted Arsenal shortly after his contentious transfer. In words from 2019, Adebayor revealed that the away fans had provoked him early.

“I remember getting to the stadium and Arsenal fans were there. All I heard was the the chant: ‘Your mother is a w**** and your father washes elephants’."

In a game that ended 4-2 to the Cityzens, Adebayor scored a brilliant header before bolting the length of the pitch to where the Arsenal fans were. A knee slide with arms open was payback, and duly welcomed with all sorts of expletives and tumbling debris in what is now one of the most iconic celebrations of the Premier League era. Looking back at the dramatic day, referee Mark Clattenburg spoke of his role in the carnage:

"I cautioned Adebayor for inciting that small riot, of course, but it is amusing to think that infamous celebration might never have happened were it not for what I decided to do seconds earlier. "Shaun Wright-Phillips had been fouled by Gael Clichy over on the right wing. My assistant had flagged for the foul but I signalled for the advantage to be played. Wright-Phillips got up off the ground, crossed the ball, and Adebayor headed it beyond Manuel Almunia before all hell broke loose."