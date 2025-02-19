Ademola Lookman has fired back after his own manager labelled him "one of the worst penalty-takers I’ve ever seen." The Atalanta winger missed a crucial spot-kick - one he was reportedly not supposed to take - as his side crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Serie A outfit suffered a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge, sealing their fate with a 3-1 loss at the Gewiss Stadium.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team was already down 3-0 when Lookman found the net just after half-time, giving Atalanta a sliver of hope. Soon after, they were awarded a penalty, igniting dreams of a comeback. The Charlton academy graduate and former Everton winger decided to take the responsibility himself and stepped up to the spot, but his attempt was saved by former Liverpool and Sunderland goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. See the penalty miss below:

Lookman’s miss drew harsh criticism from his manager, who had preferred other players on the pitch to take the penalty. The 67-year-old coach did not hold back in his evaluation of the situation. “Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen,” said Gasperini.

“He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them. Retegui and De Ketelaere were there, but Lookman, in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring, decided to take the ball and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all.”

Ademola Lookman Releases Statement Amid Criticism

The Nigerian international has cleared up one or two things

The 27-year-old has now addressed the situation, suggesting that such remarks should not have been made publicly, as he was actually instructed to take the penalty. Lookman pointed out that he had previously defended the team, making Gasperini's comments all the more disappointing for him.

"It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement - most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city," last year's Europa League final hat-trick scorer wrote on social media. He continued: "Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo.

"In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first. This makes what happened last night even more hurtful.

"During the match the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took responsibility in the moment to do so. Life's about challenges and turning pain into power which I'll continue to do."

It is not the first time Lookman has drawn ire from a manager over his penalty taking exploits. While on loan at Fulham in 2020, the winger had the opportunity to equalise from the spot against West Ham with the last kick of the game. He attempted a 98th-minute panenka, but his chipped effort simply landed into Lukasz Fabianski's hands, only for Scott Parker to vent his anger after the game.

But apart from Tuesday night's penalty miss, the Nigeria international played well. He scored earlier in the night, successfully completed three of his four dribble attempts, had a pass accuracy of 89%, and lost just three of his eight total duels after coming off the bench for the second-half.