Manchester United are one of the sides showing an interest in signing Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, according to a report from CaughtOffside.

Lookman has previously plied his trade in the Premier League during spells with Fulham, Everton, and Leicester. It didn't work out for the Nigerian winger, leading to him leaving for the Bundesliga, joining RB Leipzig. The 27-year-old eventually joined Atalanta in Serie A, where he's begun to flourish.

In the summer transfer window, United are likely to prioritise a move to sign a new winger. Over the last year, Ruben Amorim's side have allowed Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony to depart, without bringing in a replacement in attack.

Man Utd Eyeing Ademola Lookman

He's expected to move this summer

According to a report from CaughtOffside, United are one of the sides who are keeping tabs on Lookman ahead of the summer transfer window. Atalanta are expected to demand in the region of £54m to allow him to depart, with Lookman likely to leave the Serie A club when the window opens.

Ademola Lookman's Serie A statistics - Atalanta squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =10th Goals 13 2nd Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.2 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 7.37 1st

Lookman would undoubtedly be a smart addition to Amorim's side considering he's found the back of the net 13 times in the league this season, which would make him United's top goalscorer. The tricky winger may have struggled in the Premier League previously, but he's grown astronomical amounts since then and has developed into one of the best wide players in Europe.

The 27-year-old, described as 'unstoppable' by journalist Markus Fjortoft, may feel like he has unfinished business in England. A host of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him after an impressive couple of years with Atalanta, so it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see him return to the country where he was born.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-03-25.