Manchester United have made contact with the entourage of Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman ahead of a potential move, according to Sky Sports.

Adding another attacking option could be one of United's priorities over the next couple of transfer windows. Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford were both left out of the squad to face Manchester City at the weekend, casting doubts over their future at Old Trafford.

Mason Mount was deployed in a role just behind the striker alongside Amad Diallo against City, but the England international was substituted in the first half due to injury. Ruben Amorim is unable to rely on the former Chelsea man, so adding another player in attack could be on United's wish list.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Manchester United have made contact with the entourage of Atalanta forward Lookman, who could cost in the region of €50m (£41m). The article claims that Atalanta will be unable to retain the services of Lookman and are willing to offload the Nigerian winger if they receive a suitable offer. It's understood that Liverpool and Chelsea have also initiated contact, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the forward.

Earlier this week, Lookman was named the African Ballon d'Or 2024 after an impressive year with the Italian side. Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, with Lookman scoring a hat-trick. This season, the 27-year-old has provided 12 goals and assists combined in just 11 Serie A starts.

Lookman, described as 'phenomenal', has previously plied his trade in the Premier League, but he struggled to make an impact during his time in England. The 27-year-old came through the academy at Charlton Athletic before joining Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City, but he's started to flourish since moving abroad.

Whether Lookman could now make an impact in the Premier League remains to be seen, but there's no doubt he's matured and developed as a player since leaving England.