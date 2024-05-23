Highlights Ademola Lookman made history with his Europa League final hat-trick, securing Atalanta's first-ever European trophy.

The star has had an impressive tenure with the Serie A side so far and has bounced back tremendously following a massive blunder at Fulham earlier in his career.

During the 2020-21 season, Lookman took a strong contender for the worst penalty in Premier League history.

Ademola Lookman made history on Wednesday as he became the first player in history to score a hat-trick in the Europa League final. The Atalanta man came stole the show against Bayer Leverkusen, single-handedly ending the German club's impressive undefeated streak with a surprisingly comfortable 3-0 win.

The result secured the Serie A side's first-ever European trophy, and it was a star-making showing from Lookman, who has taken his game to new heights since joining Atalanta in 2022. Lifting the trophy after such an impressive performance is the pinnacle of his career so far - and he's come a very long way from the young forward who made headlines for all the wrong reasons during a loan spell at Fulham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ademola Lookman has 23 goal contributions for Atalanta during the 2023-24 season

As the Cottagers fought against relegation during the 2020-21 season, they brought the forward in on loan from RB Leipzig, and he contributed a little, with four goals in the Premier League. He had the chance to become a hero, though, when - trailing 1-0 to West Ham United - Fulham were awarded a penalty in the dying stages of a league match. Lookman was the man handed the opportunity to score from the spot-kick and save the day for Scott Parker's side. Unfortunately, that wasn't how things played out.

Lookman's Notorious Penalty

His spot-kick is remembered for all the wrong reason

Taking penalties is one of the most intense actions in football. The pressure is on, but to take one in the closing stages of a game, with the chance to level things up, it doesn't really get much more tense.

Lookman showed no signs of feeling the pressure with his kick. Unfortunately, that meant he attempted an audacious penalty and was left with egg on his face. The forward decided to go for a Panenka with his spot-kick, trying to chip the ball down the middle in a showboating fashion. Watch Lookman's penalty below (remember: it was the final kick of the game and his relegation-threatened team were losing 1-0):

Rather than beat the keeper with style, though, the attempt was poor, and it actually made things very easy for Lukasz Fabianski in the Hammers' goal. It was an embarrassing moment for Lookman and if the Europa League hat-trick is his career highlight so far, this shocking penalty attempt has to be one of his lowest moments. It's fair to say his boss wasn't very happy, either.

Scott Parker was 'Disappointed' and 'Angry'

He made his feelings clear after the match

With his side fighting hard to avoid relegation, Scott Parker knew that every single point was crucial in Fulham's attempt to stay in the Premier League. Having seen West Ham take the lead so late in the game, with Tomas Soucek scoring in the 91st minute, he must have been relieved to see his team handed the chance to level things right before the death. Unfortunately, he then saw Lookman's attempt and the game slipped away from his side. The Englishman made sure to let his feelings known afterwards, too.

"I'm disappointed and angry. You can't take penalties like that, and he knows that. He's a young player and he's learning. The boy has made a mistake. Ade is the first to understand that. When you're young, and you're learning you have to learn quick. He is disappointed, and rightly so. This is part and parcel of football, of growing as players and as a team. We'll get around him now."

Fulham were ultimately relegated that year, finishing 18th in the league. They've since bounced back, though. The Cottagers recently finished 13th in the league under Marco Silva and have established themselves as a solid top-flight team once again, and judging from Lookman's performance in the Europa League final, he's done a decent job of overcoming the embarrassing moment too.