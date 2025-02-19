Ademola Lookman has been slammed by Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini and described as one of the worst penalty takers the head coach has ever seen. The forward had the chance to score from the spot during the Serie A club's Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Tuesday night, but missed as his side crashed out of the European competition.

Having lost the first leg of their playoff tie 2-1, Atalanta came into the game needing a big performance to turn things around and move on into the knockout stages of the Champions League. Things started very poorly, though, and Gasperini's men were 3-0 down by half-time. They faced an uphill task coming out of the interval, but pulled one back quickly via Lookman to give themselves some hope.

In the 61st minute, they were handed another lifeline as VAR awarded the club a penalty and Lookman had the chance to bag his second goal of the evening and edge his side closer to a comeback. Unfortunately for Lookman and Atalanta, that's not how things played out.

Lookman's Penalty Miss

Gasperini was furious

Having already scored once, Lookman, who has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United, fancied his chances from the spot after Atalanta was awarded a penalty against Brugge. He stepped up to take the spot kick, ahead of the likes of Charles De Ketelaere, but wound up firing the ball straight down the middle of the goal and it was saved easily by Simon Mignolet in the Belgian side's goal.

His manager was furious at the incident. Not only was he unhappy with the penalty attempt, but he also didn't like the fact that Lookman had even taken the spot kick when he had players such as Mateo Retegui on the pitch. Gasperino went on to label the former Everton man as one of the 'worst penalty takers' he'd ever seen. Speaking about his player via talkSPORT, the 67-year-old didn't hold back and said:

"Lookman wasn’t supposed to take the penalty. He's one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen. Even in training he has a very low percentage, he kicks them really badly. "He wanted to take the penalty after scoring a goal. He took the ball despite [Mateo] Retegui and [Charles] De Keteleare available to take it. I didn’t like what Lookman did."

Despite being dubbed one of the worst penalty takers that Gasperini has ever seen, the incident vs Brugge was only the second time in Lookman's career that he'd missed from the spot. The only other time that the 27-year-old failed to convert a penalty was during a Premier League match between Fulham and West Ham United. Unfortunately, that miss is a contender for one of the worst penalty misses of all time.