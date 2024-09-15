Key Takeaways Ademola Lookman was playing for Waterloo before being picked up by Charlton in 2014.

The Nigerian international was then signed by Everton but didn't live up to expectations.

Struggles at Leicester and Fulham saw him land at Atalanta where he scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final in 2024.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman is within the 30 nominees for the men's Ballon d'Or in 2024. That statement alone is huge considering the steady rise that the Nigerian international has powered in the last few years. In fact, Lookman is just the ninth Super Eagles' player to be considered for the award.

Considering his humble, London-based amateur beginnings and a number of setbacks in a career that saw him searching for a consistent home to play his football, this is the agile and skilled winger's story to football's upper echelon.

Formative Non-League Education and Charlton Rise

Ademola Lookman was born in Wandsworth, Greater London, in 1997, and was seemingly always destined for big things. His Nigerian parents instilled a sensible outlook on his life, reflecting well in his school grades as a young man. Alongside this discipline, he was able to nurse his own interests and one of which being football - it turned out he had a gift.

As a teen, the A* student got his formative grounding with Waterloo FC and lit up muddy pitches around South London on many a weekend. Such was his skill, that in April 2014 he was included in a London FA U16 squad to face a Charlton Athletic side of the same age. Their season was coming to a close, and this was an excellent chance to add another fixture to the calendar. However, this game gave them more than just a run-out.

He had never been part of an academy or attached to a big club, but the diminutive winger was the best player on the pitch by some distance, reflecting an innate ability to beat opponents. Awe-struck, Charlton immediately took him on trial and soon enough offered him a scholarship.

First Team Action Pre-Empted a Record Move to Everton

Loan-laden time at the Toffees and Leipzig

Lookman took to Charlton like a duck to water, and an impressive scoring record in the development squads quickly saw him rise to the first team. In two years, he played 49 times and scored 12 goals for the Addicks first team. With this head-turning form and lightning quick ability, the vultures circled. Eventually, the winger was taken away from Charlton for £11m in 2017 and moved to Everton. On arrival, the then-England U20 said:

"It feels great to be an Everton player. As soon as I heard about Everton’s interest I knew this would be the right place for me."

Unfortunately, he was wrong. While Ronald Koeman had big plans for Lookman, he ultimately couldn't find consistent starts or form and thus, began a semi-nomadic spell in his career. An initial loan to RB Leipzig saw five exciting goals in 11 league games and the club jump at the chance to sign him.

However, he'd muster just 13 more appearances before loans to Fulham and then Leicester City in the Premier League signalled an eventual departure from Germany. There had been glimpses of the old dynamo, it must be said, yet Lookman needed a home.

Ademola Lookman's Premier League Statistics Appearances 96 Goals 11 Assists 6 Clubs Played For 3

2022: The Year of Change

Atalanta brought Lookman in from the cold

On August 4th, 2022, Lookman joined Atalanta in Italy's Serie A on a four-year-deal. It was a new challenge, a fresh environment, and a team that could play to his strengths. Around this time too, he changed his international allegiance to Nigeria. Atalanta looked like a great fit when the quick-thinking wingman scored on his debut against Sampdoria and instantly endeared himself to the fans in Bergamo.

In fact, that goal saw things snowball dramatically. In the 2022-23 season, Lookman ended the term as his new club's top scorer with 15 goals in 33 games, as Atalanta finished fifth and reached the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia. Although it was good for La Dea, it was just an entree for a banquet 2023-24. Lookman burst to 17 goals in 45 all-competition games and propelled his new club to Europa League glory.

The showpiece final pitted Atalanta as the underdogs against Xabi Alonso's imperious Bayer Leverkusen side. Unbeaten so far that term, what challenge could Atalanta bring? Well, Lookman stepped up and saw his steady, patient rise culminate in a phenomenal hat-trick at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Seemingly, he had come full circle, and warranted his high-profile potential from years prior. Back home in South London, the mood was complete and unbounded joy. Charlton academy director Steve Avory gushed, "He was so exciting to watch. That second and third goal - I've seen him do that here, so I'm not surprised."

Oliver Reynolds, was one of his coaches at Waterloo, beamed:

"I woke up this morning and just said 'pinch me because I'm pretty sure that was a dream' - we loved every minute of it. "But, man, it was written in the stars for Ademola Lookman."

Ademola Lookman's Atalanta Statistics Appearances 79 Goals 32 Assists 18 Trophies 1

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12.09.24.