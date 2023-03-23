The Women’s World Cup is creeping closer, with the tournament set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20th.

Gone are the days when female stars would take to the pitch in baggy hand-me-downs from the men’s team. Kit manufacturers now make bespoke kits for the biggest tournaments in women’s football, and it’s no different for this year’s World Cup.

Adidas have come out swinging with their away kit designs for Argentina, Colombia, Germany, Japan, Spain, and Sweden, all of which are inspired by the iconic natural landscapes of each country.

The sportswear manufacturer had already released designs for Costa Rica, Italy and Jamaica, and there is still a kit for the Philippines to come.

These are genuinely some of the nicest kits we’ve had the pleasure of laying eyes on, and they’re probably going to look even nicer when worn on the pitch.

Don’t just take our word for it though – take a look at the below thread to see exactly what we’re talking about it.

Fans praise Adidas’s Women’s World Cup kits

Pretty stunning, right? Football fans are in agreement across the board, taking to Twitter to praise Adidas’s new creations.

“I’m in love with every single shirt,” one fan wrote, while another commented: “Oh my god. These are INCREDIBLE”.

“These are all unreal, I will be buying random shirts again this World Cup,” a third fan posted.

Others singled out particular shirts for praise, with Japan’s kit getting a lot of love.

“Japan take my money,” wrote one fan, with another adding: “Right well I must own the Japan shirt.”

With Adidas still yet to release the kit of the Philippines, who are making their Women’s World Cup debut this year, one fan urged Adidas to ensure they don’t fall at the final hurdle.

“All so beautiful! Please don't fail us, adidas, for the Philippines kit,” they wrote.

What was the inspiration behind Adidas’s Women’s World Cup kits?

From the green woodlands of Germany to the coral reefs of Spain, Adidas’s Women’s World Cup kits are inspired by nature.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup is the absolute pinnacle of the sport - capturing the imaginations of both current and new fans across the globe,” said Sam Handy, Vice President of Product and Design at Adidas Football.

“As with every major competition, we know the designs will become etched into football’s history books.

“With the tournament being held in Australia and New Zealand – two countries with iconic landscapes – we wanted to create a common theme throughout our kits, in celebration and appreciation of the wonders of the natural environments that can be found around the world.”