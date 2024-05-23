Highlights The Indiana Pacers' turnovers cost them Game 1 in ECF with 21 TOs, Celtics capitalized on 32 PTS off TOs.

Coach Carlisle must address turnovers and needs a closing player.

Haliburton to adjust, cope with the Celtics' defense on him and avoid isolations with Holiday.

The Indiana Pacers couldn't have had a worse execution during the last 2 minutes of regulation in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. This was a game that the Pacers should have won. The uncharacteristic turnovers by a team that normally takes care of the basketball and doesn't make careless mistakes to beat themselves did exactly that in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

It's going to be interesting to see how they respond in Game 2 and see if they will be able to bounce back from their mistakes. This young team has responded well to the disappointing losses and adversity all year, and it won't be surprising to see the Pacers running on all cylinders in Game 2.

The Pacers Must Eliminate Costly Turnovers

The Pacers understand Game 1 got away due to costly mistakes

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle must address the turnovers that plagued his team. Those turnovers not only proved to be costly during regulation but hurt them the most after the 4th quarter. The Pacers had multiple chances to put the game away, but the turnovers and the bad shot selection changed the outcome. This was one of the ugliest ways to lose a game, not to mention a playoff game, as the two crucial turnovers cost the Pacers dearly.

The sequence in the last minute of regulation showed how the Pacers desperately need someone to step into the closer role. At the 1:10 mark in the 4th quarter, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton blocked a 3-point attempt by Celtics guard Derrick White, and the Pacers retained possession of the ball. During that same possession, with just a few ticks under a minute with 13 seconds left on the shot clock, Haliburton heaved a three-point attempt that appeared as if it was shot out of desperation.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was able to secure the rebound and a loose ball foul was called, sending him to the line to shoot 2 free throws. After making both attempts, Brown put the Celtics up by 1 point. On the ensuing possession, Pacers guard Andrew Nemhard comes down and nails a 15-footer to put the Pacers back up by 3 with 46.2 seconds remaining. after a Celtics timeout, Nemhard rebounds a missed attempt from the Celtics and passes the ball to Haliburton as he dribbles the ball off his knee giving the Celtics life.

The Celtics failed again to score on their next possession giving the Pacers a chance to put the game away. After fouling to force the Pacers to inbound the ball with 8 seconds remaining and 1 timeout at their disposal, Nemhard forced a pass to Pascal Siakam which was mishandled out of bounds giving the Celtics yet again another chance, and the rest is history as Brown made a 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime. The Pacers had a total of 21 turnovers while the Celtics committed only 14. Not only did the high amount of turnovers hurt the Pacers, but also the 32 points the Celtics were able to score off those turnovers.

Carlisle Has to do a Better Job of Keeping His Players Aware

Pacers head coach must make sure his team remains focused

In order to even this series and go back to Indianapolis 1-1, the Pacers have to get back to the basics and do what they do best. Everyone makes a big deal about the Pacers' lack of defense, but that has never been their team identity. While stopping their opponent from scoring isn't their biggest concern, the Pacers want the Celtics to try and go basket-for-basket with them. The Pacers need to try and push the pace even when inbounding the ball after the Celtics score.

Even though they have the 4th worst defensive rating among the 2024 playoff teams, increasing the tempo has worked for them. Despite the lack of defense, they still own the highest offensive rating of any team in the postseason, and if outscoring their opponents is the recipe for success, we can expect Carlisle to stick with that strategy.

2024 NBA Playoff Leaders in Pace Team Pace LA Lakers 96.40 New Orleans Pelicans 95.88 Orlando Magic 95.71 Phoenix Suns 95.25 OKC Thunder 95.20 Indiana Pacers 93.71

Carlisle also has to do a better job at coaching and has to make sure he is aware of the situation so he can convey his game plan clearly. These are the conference finals and there is no room for that kind of monumental collapse the Pacers had. Carlisle should take full accountability for his team not being prepared to close out an important playoff game on the road.

Too many things went wrong that could have been avoided with sound coaching and instruction. As soon as Brown touched the ball, the Pacers should have fouled him immediately and put him on the foul line. The final possession of that game had Haliburton shooting a contested 28-footer when all they needed was 2 points to win the game. Carlisle has to make sure these miscues won't carry over throughout the remainder of the series.

Haliburton Has to Find A Way to Adjust Under Pressure

The Celtics will continue to attempt to frustrate him

Haliburton will have to find a way to get around the Celtics stifling defensive effort, especially late in games. It appears that the Celtics are trying to keep the ball out of Siakam's hands in the post and are also attempting to stop Pacers center Myles Turner from catching and shooting from behind the arc despite him shooting 3 for 4 from downtown. The idea is for the Celtics to force the Pacers' other players to beat them offensively and limit the touches of their top-scoring threats.

To force the 3rd or 4th option to take the shot late in the shot clock is an ideal game plan. The Celtics don't want to allow Haliburton to be isolated one-on-one despite having All-NBA caliber defenders on the floor. Whenever Haliburton is guarded by a sole defender without help, he is capable of drawing the defense to him if he beats his defender off the dribble.

If any extra defenders commit, Haliburton usually always makes the right read resulting in an assist. He also had success shooting the three as he shot 43 percent in Game 1. The Pacers have to find ways to get Haliburton open early in the shot clock. The last thing the Pacers want is to have Haliburton switched onto White or Jrue Holiday late in the possession. The Pacers should especially avoid the Haliburton/Holiday matchup altogether if they can. Whenever Holiday was assigned to Haliburton, he caused total chaos even though it was only 3 possessions.

Haliburton Guarded by Holiday in Game 1 Field Goal Attempts 0-3 Three Point Attempts 0-3 Points Scored 0 Turnovers 2

Haliburton admitted that Holiday was the best defender in the NBA. Holiday also has plenty of experience playing in these big games and that experience paid off big time.

On the flip side, the Pacers' inexperience hurt them as they appeared to rush their decision-making at the end of regulation. One attribute of being a leader is not only having the ability to close out games but also having the courage to step up in the big moment. More big moments are sure to come in the series and Haliburton must embrace and seize the moment.