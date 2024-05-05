Highlights The first round of the NFL Draft was surprising considering there were few trades for quarterbacks at the top.

The Falcons shockingly picked Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8, while no defensive player was off the board until No. 15.

The Colts got a steal by selecting Adonai Mitchell 52nd overall.

The 2024 NFL Draft is over, and it didn't go as many predicted. The quarterback-needy teams did not mortgage their franchises to move up in the first round, yet six quarterbacks were picked in the first round.

No one had Michael Penix Jr. going to the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick on their bingo card. And for the first time in NFL history, a defensive player did not get picked until the 15th overall selection.

For the most part, the biggest surprise was not the lack of movement of teams up and down the draft selections in the first round. There were only five deals made on the first day of the draft. The Minnesota Vikings moved up twice including a jump up to the 10th pick to grab quarterback JJ McCarthy and the 17th pick to grab Alabama's Dallas Turner.

The Buffalo Bills traded back twice, even giving one spot to the reigning Super Bowl Champions, Kansas City Chiefs. The Detroit Lions moved up to pick No. 24 to grab cornerback Terrion Arnold.

The biggest surprise were the players that lost draft capital and fell to the second and third rounds of the draft. The second round witnessed the fall of cornerback Cooper DeJean and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. DeJean was recovering from a fractured fibula he sustained in mid-November, making his slide understandable due to the medical condition. Mitchell's fall was a little more cloudy, meaning the Indianapolis Colts got a steal when selecting him at No. 52.

Adonai Mitchell Is the Steal of the 2024 NFL Draft

Mitchell is the gem of the second round

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Per Tru Media, 16.1% of Mitchell's targets were off target last season. That was the seventh most of any wide receiver, and he still had one of the lowest drop rates at 2.2% and went for 11 receiving touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell 2023 Stats Games played Receptions Receiving Yards Average Yards/Reception Receiving TD 14 55 845 15.4 11

81.8% of Mitchell's receptions went for either a first down or a touchdown. That was the highest percentage of all the wide receivers in this class.

Then there is his size (6'2" and 212 pounds) and ability to high point the ball (39.5 vertical) that make him a red zone mismatch. Mitchell has the ability to win at all three levels on the field. His size, speed and athleticism will have him legitimately competing with Alec Pierce for the start at X receiver.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: 81.8% of Adonai Mitchell's receptions in 2023 went for either a first down or a touchdown, which was good enough to be the highest percentage of any wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Mitchell Fits Head Coach Shane Steichen's Offensive Scheme

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Steichen famously said in his introductory press conference, "We are going to throw to score points and run to win," and even with the adjustment of going from Anthony Richardson to Gardner Minshew, that is exactly what the Colts did.

Indianapolis Colts 2022 Offense vs 2023 Offense Year Pass Attempts Rushing Attempts Points/Game 2022 35.5 25.5 17.0 2023 33.8 28.2 23.3

Last season, 18.8% of the Colts passing attempts were deep throws compared to 9.7% in 2022. The Colts' quarterbacks completed 30 passes of 20 yards or more, including six passes for 40 yards or more. In his four games, Richardson averaged 2.5 deep ball passing attempts per game. He also had 1.5 red zone attempts per game.

Now, Steichen has a wide receiver that will allow second year quarterback Richardson to throw deep. Coming into the NFL, Richardson had an average depth of target of 10.7, which was 10th in the country. In his first four games in the NFL, Richardson averaged 8.0 air yards per attempt and 6.9 yards per attempt.

Steichen will now be able to fully release Richardson's potential in the passing department.

Why Mitchell and Not "The Other Guys"

Who Were the Other Contenders?

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

There were other picks in the second round that were in contention for the best pick of the round:

Pick No. 36, DT, Jer'Zhan Newton, Washington Commanders Newton is a value pick but sits behind Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.

Pick No. 38, DT, T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans Sweat has the skill set to be dominant on the defensive line. But there are legitimate concerns about his weight (380 pounds) and his arrest for DWI before the draft.

Pick No. 40, CB, Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles DeJean is the closest to checking all the boxes. He is versatile and fills a need for the Eagles. But the fractured fibula he suffered in November leaves a question of when he will be back to 100%.



Mitchell was picked 52nd overall and he checks all the boxes. He fills a need for the Colts. He fits the scheme of the offense, and he has the potential to be a day-one starter.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.