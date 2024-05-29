Highlights One of Mina Kimes' favorite picks in the NFL Draft was wide receiver Adonai Mitchell going to the Indianapolis Colts.

Mitchell could provide more consistent downfield opportunities than incumbent field-stretcher Alec Pierce.

Indianapolis needs a deep-threat for Anthony Richardson if they want to compete in the AFC South.

In the NFL Draft, sometimes teams find the best value by not forcing the issue through a trade up, but by taking a couple steps back in a slide down the board. The Indianapolis Colts did this when they swapped their second-round pick -- No. 46 overall -- for the No. 52, No. 142 and No. 155 selections from the Carolina Panthers.

After shipping away the No. 155 pick in a separate transaction, the Colts turned their original second-rounder into four different rookie choices, making up nearly half of their nine-man draft class. ESPN analyst Mina Kimes believes even after the small move backward in round two, Indianapolis found a gem in Texas wide receiver Adonai "A.D." Mitchell.

One of my favorite picks in the entire draft was A.D. Mitchell going to the Colts, in part because of his upside as a true X receiver, but also because of how he fits in [to their receiving corps].

Mitchell, a projected back-half first-round pick by GIVEMESPORT and many other outlets, showed immense promise during his collegiate career. His slip into the middle of round two was aided by inconsistent effort and character concerns, the latter of which general manager Chris Ballard staunchly labeled as animal dung during a press appearance on the night Mitchell was picked.

Kimes Sees Mitchell As Missing Piece Of Indy's WR Corps

"[He] can really take a top off the defense"

Shane Steichen was forced to adjust to Gardner Minshew's more conservative play style by the seat of his pants last year after Anthony Richardson's AC joint sprain ended his regular season in Week 4. The transition practically eliminated any semblance of field-stretching in Indy's offense, as they ended the year 22nd in Explosive Pass Rate (6.90%).

Now that Richardson is back in the fold and ready to takeoff in year two, having a wide receiver group that offers versatility and game-breaking speed is pivotal to him harnessing his talent and showcasing his big arm. Alec Pierce, a second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, was expected to fill the Colts' deep-threat role, but has only done so in spurts, leading them to pursue other options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Alec Pierce finished ninth among qualified players in yards per reception (16.1) in 2023. However, his catch percentage (49.2%) ranked fourth-worst. He was the only player to rank top-50 in YPR and have a catch percentage worse than 53%.

Mitchell, owner of a 4.34 40-yard dash and a career 15.1 yards per reception total in college, is poised to step in as that third option if he can beat out Pierce for the gig. Regardless, Kimes expects him to have opportunities and make an impact this year by filling in seamlessly alongside intermediate worker Michael Pittman Jr. and short-field savant Josh Downs.

[Mitchell], Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs... [they're] very complementary, with Mitchell being the guy who can really take a top off the defense and win downfield.

Indianapolis will need a big leap from Richardson if they are to overcome the front-running Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars in what should be a hotly-contested AFC South. Mitchell's emergence as a deep-ball asset may just be the thing that enables them to do so.

