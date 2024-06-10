Highlights Adrian could leave Liverpool this summer after five years at the club and could make a return to La Liga.

The 37-year-old has been offered a new contract by the Reds, according to The Athletic's James Pearce, but is yet to make a decision.

Adrian has made 26 appearances for Liverpool since joining from West Ham in 2019.

Veteran Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian could be on the verge of leaving Merseyside this summer, with a return to Spain on the cards. The Seville-born 37-year-old joined the Reds from West Ham United in 2019 and has been offered a new one-year deal, but is tempted by a move back to his homeland.

Adrian has spent most of his time at Liverpool as a backup goalkeeper to Brazilian star Alisson Becker, who had been Jurgen Klopp's firm first choice. But the German manager left Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign after nearly a decade in the hot seat and now the club are undergoing a transitional summer at Anfield under new boss Arne Slot.

Alisson will likely keep his place as first-choice under Slot, while the emergence of Irish 25-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher - who impressed while Alisson was sidelined with injury - has since occupied the backup position, leaving Adrian with a decision to make.

Adrian 'Yet To Make a Decision' Over Future

One-year contract offer on the table

There have been rumours that Adrian is edging towards rejecting Liverpool's offer, while fellow reserve goalkeeper Kelleher has also been linked with a move away.

After joining from fellow Premier League side West Ham five years ago - where he played 150 games - Adrian has only managed 26 appearances for Liverpool during his time at the club. Following Kelleher's evolution on the first-team scene, the Spaniard has often been omitted from matchday squads over the past few seasons.

The goalkeeper joined the Real Betis academy as an 11-year-old and represented the first-team for a year from 2012 to 2013. Recently, there have been reports that Betis are eyeing a swoop to bring Adrian back to the club.

With the future of Liverpool's goalkeeping contingency unclear, The Athletic's James Pearce has given an update on the situation surrounding Adrian.

He said:

Back-up goalkeeper Adrian is also out of contract but he has been offered a new one-year deal. The veteran Spaniard has yet to make a decision over his future amid talk that he might return to play in his homeland.

Adrian At Liverpool Since Signing in 2019 Games 25 Goals Conceded 36 Clean Sheets 7 Minutes 2,283

Alisson '110' Number Explained

The Brazil international wore a strange shirt number during a game against Mexico

Reds goalkeeper Alisson is back on international duty for Brazil and was thrust straight into the thick of the action in a friendly against Mexico on Sunday. For a few moments it looked as though the Mexicans snatched a dramatic draw when Guillermo Martinez struck a 93rd-minute equaliser, only for 17-year-old sensation Endrick - who will join Real Madrid this summer - to save the day with a winner three minutes later to give Brazil a dramatic 3-2 win.

But the exciting result was not the biggest talking point of the day, after Alisson was spotted donning the number 110 on his shirt. The reason for the surprising move has since been revealed, and it is understood that as Brazil captain on the night, Alisson wore the three-digit number to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the national team, Selecao.

Alisson, who joined Liverpool in 2018 and has since racked up 263 appearances for the Reds, earned his 64th Brazil cap on Sunday as Dorival Junior's side prepare for their Copa America opener against Costa Rica in a coupe of weeks.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 10/06/24).