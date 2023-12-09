Highlights Despite their impressive record and high scoring, the Bucks's issues bubbled to the surface in their loss to the Pacers.

Following the loss, Bobby Portis passionately challenged coach Adrian Griffin and his teammates.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has acknowledged the players' responsibility in executing plays, emphasizing the need for better effort.

From the 30,000-foot view, one would be hard-pressed to take issue with the Milwaukee Bucks' performance through the first quarter of the 2023-24 campaign. Heading into Monday's bout with the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks boast a 15-7 record, and only two other teams in the NBA are currently scoring more points than their 122.1 per game.

However, some issues have been present since the campaign tipped off, and they bubbled to the surface in a major way during the club's In-Season Tournament semifinal loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

After entering the game's final frame with an advantage, the Bucks were outscored 37-25 over the final 12 minutes, making just nine of their 25 shot attempts, committing five turnovers, and getting outrebounded 19-12. As a result, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and their crew finished on the wrong side of a 128-119 result.

The loss was so brutal, that Bucks big man Bobby Portis was prompted to "passionately challenge" head coach Adrian Griffin and his teammates in its immediate aftermath, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

Griffin later confessed, "I got to do a better job of getting them into certain sets late-game," during his postgame press conference.

Thanks to the team's clutch failure versus the Pacers, the vibes coming out of the locker room after it occurred, and the early struggles experienced by his new star tandem, Griffin's efforts at the helm in Milwaukee have been a hot topic on the hoops blogosphere in recent days. But any appraisals being made on whether or not he's the right person for the job are probably premature.

Antetokounmpo: It's up to the players to execute

Portis' apparent call-out of coach Griffin wasn't the only player commentary that reverberated following the setback. For his part, Antetokounmpo was similarly nonplussed about how the offense worked (or, rather, didn't work) during the waning moments against Indiana.

"We have to be more organized. At the end of the day, down the stretch is about effort and attitude. You have to go out there and take it. I feel like the Indiana team, that's what they did. Nothing's going to be given to you in life. Nothing's going to be given to you in the NBA game. You have to execute​."​​​​​​ – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Asked about how responsibility for the Bucks' shortfall should be divvied up, Antetokounmpo doubled down on the fact that he and his teammates have the final say on the court.

"At the end of the day, the players play the game. Coaches can say whatever they want to say and put us in the position to be successful, but you got to make the plays. If you don't sprint back on defense, it's not the coach's fault that you didn't sprint back. If you're not able to execute down the stretch, you turn the ball over ... it's not the coach's fault. ... We have to come together as a team." – Giannis Antetokounmpo

There's no debating the concept that it's up to the players to execute the fourth-quarter plan. What's curious about the latest angst over Griffin and his hand in the team's clutch performance, though, is that the Bucks have actually been one of the league's best late-game teams.

The good and the bad of the Bucks season so far

3rd in PPG, 24th in OPPG

The Pacers loss notwithstanding, Milwaukee is posting a league-best fourth-quarter offensive rating of 128.6 and outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per 100 possessions (also No. 1 in the NBA) through games played on Dec. 8.

If anything, the issues have been on the defensive side of the ball, where the team has swapped out one of the best perimeter defenders in the game in Jrue Holiday for one of the worst in Lillard. Dame's defensive rating of 113.8 currently ranks 310th league-wide among players making 12 or more appearances this season. Last season, he ranked 483rd (minimum 41 games played) with a defensive rating of 117.4.

Between his addition, other personnel swaps and the fact that Griffin is a first-year head coach instituting new defensive concepts, it's no wonder the Bucks have fallen short of the standard they set during previous years.

Milwaukee Bucks by Year Offensive Rating Rank Defensive Rating Rank 2022-23 114.3 15 110.9 4 2023-24 118.8 3 115.6 22

There's no question that some things need to be fixed; Antetokounmpo and Lillard have yet to function as the world-beating, on-court connection fans and pundits thought they would see when the two joined forces. And perhaps Griffin could be instituting some tweaks or staggering their minutes in an effort to bring out their best, both as a tandem and as individuals.

On the other hand, both have been ball-dominant players in the past and learning how/when to pass the baton offensively will likely be a season-long process (or longer), regardless of what Griffin does.

Ultimately, the Bucks have been a top-five team in the Association for most of the early season. Before dropping out of the In-Season Tournament, they had won 10 of their previous 12 games. Given the championship-level stakes and egos in play, tempers are going to flare up from time to time.

In the end, though, it's likely too early to be drawing big conclusions about Griffin's efficacy as the club's play-caller.