Aston Martin announced on the 10th of September that Adrian Newey would be joining their team in 2025 on a five-year deal worth a staggering £30m-a-year, which equates to £150m on salary alone.

The F1 legend is leaving Red Bull after 19 years as a designer, as announced in May, but will be joining racing rivals Aston Martin in the hopes of winning their first world championship. It wasn’t just Aston Martin who showed an interest in signing Newey; racing giants Ferrari, McLaren, Williams, and Alpine all enquired about the possibility of working with the designer, but owner Lawrence Stroll made sure to seal the deal.

Newey, aged 65, is reported to be on a monthly salary of £2.5 million - meaning he will rack up just shy of £90,000 a week. After signing a five-year deal, this will result in him pocketing an astonishing £150 million in his spell with the British racing manufacturers, as well as becoming a shareholder in the company.

Adrian Newey's Aston Martin salary breakdown Timeframe Earnings Five years £150,000,000 One year £30,000,000 Every month £2,500,000 Every week £625,000 Every day £89,285 Every hour £3,730 Every minute £62

What's Been Said About Adrian Newey's Move to Aston Martin

Newey & Lawrence Stroll have both discussed the move

“I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team,” Newey said. “I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with. Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state-of-the-art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.”

Across his career, Newey has proven to be a key piece of the puzzle of success for every team he has worked for. He has played his part in 12 Constructors’ Championships and 13 Drivers’ Championships across years working at Williams, McLaren, and then Red Bull.

Aston Martin’s billionaire owner, Stroll, said signing Newey to his team was a must after learning he was leaving Red Bull after nearly 20 years.

“This is huge news. Adrian is the best in the world at what he does - he is at the top of his game. It’s the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships."

"As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen. Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin Aramco’s Formula One story.”

Newey will be joining the team in March 2025 as managing technical partner, where he will be using his experience to keep the team competitive despite 2026’s new engine and chassis regulations. Drivers Fernando Alonso, a two-time world champion, and Lance Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence, will hope working with someone of Newey’s calibre will give them a much-wanted advantage.

Aston Martin are heavily investing in the team’s future with state-of-the-art technology and the announcement of Honda as an engine partner from 2026.