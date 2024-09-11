Adrian Newey will be taking home more money than 18 drivers on the grid in his new Aston Martin role, it has been revealed. Red Bull Racing’s chief of technology is set to switch allegiance from the Milton Keynes outfit, to Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin Racing team.

Newey was in high demand following his exit, with many teams courting him for his top-class knowledge and innovation, with a move to Ferrari heavily tipped so that he could link up with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Adrian Newey at Red Bull

He's been a huge part of their success with both Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen

Adrian Newey has been at Red Bull since 2006, and became an influential figure in their success during that time. Following the regulation changes in 2009, they were challenging for the Championship for the first time, narrowly missing out on the title. The following season, however, both Newey’s and Red Bull’s hard work was rewarded with both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships, setting up Sebastian Vettel for a four-year period of dominance.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Adrian Newey has overseen 13 Drivers' Championship wins during his time in Formula 1.

This winning run did come to an end, though, with a major power unit switch to the current turbo-hybrid engines in 2014, which hampered Red Bull’s chances for the foreseeable. Red Bull could not keep up with rivals Mercedes in the following seven seasons, with drivers Nico Rosberg (one championship win) and Lewis Hamilton (six championship wins from 2014) helping Toto Wolff's side assert their own dominance over the sport.

Red Bull’s switch to a Honda-powered engine in 2019 saw them become competitive once again, however, with Dutchman Max Verstappen winning the Drivers' Championship in 2021 in quite remarkable fashion.

Following this win, Red Bull were able to start a new period of dominance, hugely influenced by Newey and his ability to design the benchmark of F1 cars during this era. Red Bull have since won both Drivers' and Constructors' Championships in 2022 and 2023, and they will be hoping to do the same this season.

Adrian Newey's F1 career (as of 11/09/24) Stats Williams McLaren Red Bull Poles 77 76 100 GP wins 59 41 117 Drivers' 4 2 7 Constructors' 5 1 6

Adrian Newey's Salary at Aston Martin

Newey will be paid £30m-a-year, it has been reported

Well, according to the BBC, Newey will be paid £30m per year, incisive of any add-ons and bonuses. The contract is set to run for five years, meaning in that time, he'll earn a base minimum of £150m.

He will start his new chapter in March 2025, and his role as managing technical partner will see him earn a whopping £3,434 per hour!

Additionally, Newey will become the newest stakeholder in the Aston Martin F1 team, with the Daily Mail reporting that his stake will be 2.5%.

Newey will earn more than 18 drivers on the grid

His new salary will see him become one of the highest-paid figures in the world of Formula One, as he will be paid more than 18 of current drivers on the grid. The two drivers who will earn more than Newey should come as no surprise, as they are the two most recent champions; Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Per Gazetto dello Sport, Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari will see him earn £43 million per year, while Verstappen’s Red Bull contract is estimated to earn him £34m per year, as per Forbes.

Newey’s new contract will see him earn more than both Aston Martin drivers - with veteran Fernando Alonso currently earning more than teammate Lance Stroll. It is unclear what the Spaniard currently earns, having just signed a new contract, however, it is reported that he took home £18m in his first season with Aston Martin in 2023.

The former F1 champion will be very excited by the arrival of Newey, who is regarded as one of the greatest technological minds in the history of the sport - showing just why Aston Martin decided to pay him more than the majority of the grid.

Formula One is set to be shaken up by new regulations in 2026, which could mean that whoever develops the better engine will become the team to beat - perhaps Mr Stroll appointed Newey at this time with just that in mind.