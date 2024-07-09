Highlights Adrian Wilson was dismissed from the Panthers VP position due to domestic violence charges.

The incident occurred in Arizona, resulting in Wilson being charged with assault and more.

Wilson's career transitioned to scouting after NFL success, holding various positions with the Cardinals until the Panthers role.

Adrian Wilson most recently held the position of Vice President of Player Personnel of the Carolina Panthers, but he was dismissed from the team following his arrest on three domestic violence charges.

The charges stem from an incident in Scottsdale, Arizona, during the early morning hours of June 1.

The Athletic contacted the Panthers, asking if the team knew of the arrest, and the Panthers replied.

Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers. Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment.

What exactly are the details we know so far, regarding the charges and subsequent dismissal? Let's take a deeper look.

Reflecting on Wilson's Playing and Executive Career

Wilson began his career with the Panthers in 2023.

Wilson, 44, was arrested just after 6 a.m. on June 1 at his home. He was charged with assault, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct, per Scottsdale police. All three of these charges are misdemeanors. He's set to appear in court for a case management conference on July 16. Wilson didn't reply to requests for comment from The Athletic.

Backing up, Wilson was drafted No. 64 overall in the third round of the 2001 NFL Draft out of NC State by the Arizona Cardinals. He played with them from 2001 to 2012, and the last two seasons of his career were with the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears. His time with the Bears was limited to a few months in training camp. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve with the Patriots due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Over his career, he played in 181 games with the Cardinals after never suiting up in a game for the Patriots and Bears.

He was a first-team All-Pro in 2009 and a two-time second-team All-Pro in 2006 and 2008. He went to five Pro Bowls and is in the Cardinals Ring of Honor.

Adrian Wilson Career Stats Year Team INTs Tackles 2001 ARI 2 36 2002 ARI 4 93 2003 ARI 0 79 2004 ARI 3 102 2005 ARI 1 109 2006 ARI 4 84 2007 ARI 2 44 2008 ARI 2 74 2009 ARI 5 75 2010 ARI 2 88 2011 ARI 1 65 2012 ARI 1 54

Wilson was a mainstay for the Cardinals through the 2000s.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Wilson holds the record for the second-most sacks in a single season by a defensive back, with eight in 2005.

After playing, he began his scouting career, starting as a regional scout for the Cardinals. He was in that position from 2015 to 2018. From there, he spent two seasons as the Director of Pro Scouting and two more seasons as the Vice President of Scouting.

In 2023, he finally left the team to take on the Vice President of Player Personnel of the Panthers.

Source: Joseph Person and Doug Haller of The Athletic.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.