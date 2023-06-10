Legendary Brazilian striker, Adriano, reportedly missed his flight to Istanbul where he was supposed to be a pundit for the Champions League final.

Manchester City and Inter Milan clash in the biggest club match of the season at the Ataturk Stadium.

The world's media will be in attendance with the final being watched by millions across the globe.

The likes of Rio Ferdinand, Jamie Carragher, Mario Balotelli will be pundits for various television channels.

Adriano won't be a pundit for Champions League final

However, one person who won't be in attendance as a pundit is Adriano.

The former Inter striker was signed up to be a pundit for ESPN but missed his flight from Rio to Istanbul.

Why?

Why Adriano missed his flight to Istanbul

Well, according to Globo per A Bola, Adriano attended three parties in Rio de Janeiro on Friday evening. Witnesses then claim that he 'disappeared' during the night and subsequently missed his flight in the morning.

The report claims he was seen at Naná kiosk, in Barra da Tijuca and later at Prainha Beach Club, in Vila da Penha

What happened to Adriano?

At one stage of Adriano's career, he was one of the most exciting talents in world football.

In the early 2000s, he found himself at Inter Milan and seemed destined for greatness.

But the death of his father in 2004 changed everything.

He then struggled with alcohol problems and depression as his career spiralled out of control.

He was loaned out to Sao Paulo in his native country in an attempt to get his career back on track. But he eventually retired in May 2016, failing to fulfil his incredible potential.

In a moving article for the Players’ Tribune, Adriano explained how his father’s death when he was just 22 effectively ended his career.

“After that day, my love for football was never the same,” Adriano explained of the day he got that awful phone call while in Milan.

“He loved the game, so I loved the game. It was that simple. It was my destiny. When I played football, I played for my family. When I scored, I scored for my family.

“So when my father died, football was never the same.

“I was across the ocean in Italy, away from my family, and I just couldn’t cope with it. I got so depressed, man. I started drinking a lot. I didn’t really want to train. It had nothing to do with Inter. I just wanted to go home.”