Arsenal have been approached by free agent Adrien Rabiot’s agents regarding a move to the Emirates, as it appears his wage demands are ‘pushing away’ many Premier League suitors, according to TBR Football.

The Gunners are among the few sides recently offered the chance to sign the 29-year-old midfielder, who remains without a club following his departure from Juventus this summer.

According to the report, Rabiot’s representatives have held talks with every major club in England and several in Europe, but he has yet to receive a concrete offer due to his wage demands, which remain at £220,000-a-week.

AC Milan backed away from further talks last week, while Bayern Munich and Monaco were also in contact but have yet to propose an offer for the former Paris Saint-Germain ace.

A proposal from the Saudi Pro League was firmly rejected by the Frenchman, who reportedly prioritises staying in Europe and competing at the highest level, still at the peak of his career.

Arsenal Offered Midfield Lifeline

After Odegaard’s injury scare

A late move for Rabiot could make perfect sense for Arsenal, who may be without their entire first-choice midfield for the North London derby on Sunday.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard is now a doubt for the weekend showdown, having been pictured using crutches to board a plane to London after injuring his ankle on international duty for Norway.

Mikel Arteta is facing the possibility of being without his entire first-choice midfield for the trip to Tottenham, with new signing Mikel Merino also out and Declan Rice suspended due to his dismissal against Brighton.

The north Londoners are yet to learn the full extent of Odegaard’s injury as they approach a busy September schedule, with seven games in just 21 days to follow, including Champions League clashes with Atalanta and PSG, as well as a trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City.

Rabiot, who boasts plenty of top-level experience and has been described as "world-class", could soon prove to be a viable option for Arteta in the free-agent market as he can play several roles across the midfield and help solve Arsenal’s injury crisis.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners are willing to explore a possible deal for the Frenchman, who turned 29 in April, and is likely to demand a hefty wage to start life in the Premier League.

Adrien Rabiot Juventus Stats (2023/24 Serie A) Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 82.2% Key passes per 90 0.88 Tackles per 90 1.97

Alexander Isak ‘Not Close’ to New Deal

Arsenal target could depart Newcastle

Arsenal target Alexander Isak has yet to move closer to finalising a new contract with Newcastle United, despite the club's eagerness to offer him fresh terms, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Both manager Eddie Howe and the St James' Park hierarchy are keen to secure Isak before domestic rivals potentially rekindle their interest in the player, who still has four years left on his current deal.

According to GMS sources, the Magpies are planning to reward Isak with a pay rise and are willing to include a release clause in the new agreement. However, the two parties are currently not close to an agreement which could perk the ears of interested parties across Europe and in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-09-24.