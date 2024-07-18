Highlights Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Adrian Rabiot, who is available for free after leaving Juventus.

The France international's dream transfer is a move to Old Trafford.

United also remain interested in forwards, despite the Joshua Zirkzee signing, with Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin linked.

Adrien Rabiot is a free agent after leaving Juventus at the end of last season, and is dreaming of a move to Manchester United, according to journalist Abdellah Boulma.

Rabiot enjoyed a largely successful five-year spell in Turin, winning Serie A in 2020 and making 212 appearances, scoring 22 goals. Despite the Old Lady's attempts to pin the Frenchman down to a new deal, the midfielder has rejected a fresh proposal and is eager to move elsewhere this summer.

United have shown interest in the past, and reportedly offered the 29-year-old a three-year deal earlier this month. It's understood that the Red Devils are keen on bolstering their midfield options, and according to Boulma, Rabiot would certainly not turn down the chance to join United if they are to come in for him.

United is Rabiot's Dream Move

The France international is available for free

Emerging through Paris Saint-Germain's prestigious academy, Rabiot made over 227 appearances for the French giants, winning five league titles in the process. This extended run in the heart of PSG's midfield earned him a regular place in Didier Deschamps' France side, as well as a move to Juventus in 2019, on a free transfer.

Five years later, the maverick footballer is once again available for nothing, having rejected a new deal in northern Italy. Replying to a post on X from Fabrizio Romano, reporter Boulma claimed Rabiot's dream move is a switch to Manchester United:

United are understood to be in the market for a new central midfielder this summer, with Casemiro expected to leave Old Trafford this summer. While PSG's Manuel Ugarte has been the subject of speculation around a switch to the Red Devils, with the player keen on the move, Rabiot may present a more financially viable option and he has been called "world-class" by David Trezeguet.

Ugarte is valued at £45 million by the Ligue 1 outfit, while the free agent would only require significant wages to land. With Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee already arriving for large fees this summer, and reports circulating that United will have to sell before making a move for another defender, it appears financial concerns are on the mind of the club's hierarchy.

Having said that, Rabiot's profile may be less complimentary than Ugarte's to that of Kobbie Mainoo, who United are said to be trying to find a long-term partner for.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Rabiot Ugarte Appearances 31 25 Goals 5 0 Assists 3 2 Pass Accuracy 82.2% 91.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.07 4.05 Key Passes Per 90 0.88 0.65 Tackles Per 90 1.97 4.56 Interceptions Per 90 0.85 1.86

United Still Interested in Forwards

Toney and Calvert-Lewin have been linked

While sporting direct Dan Ashworth continues to work hard on improving Erik ten Hag's back line and midfield options, reports continue to emerge linking United to further striker signings. Despite Zirkzee arriving from Bologna for £36.5 million to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund, it appears INEOS aren't settled with this cohort of attackers.

United are reportedly still interested in Brentford's Ivan Toney, who could be available for £60 million. The England international netted four Premier League goals after returning from a betting scandal last season. Meanwhile, links to Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin persist, with the club holding internal talks over the possibility of moving for the Toffees' number nine.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 18/07/2024